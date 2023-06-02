BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023's Round of 64 phase came to an end today, with 32 teams going to the Semifinals. There were four groups of 16 squads each in this event's first leg, and each group competed in six matches in the first two days. The top eight performers from each division have booked their seats for this tournament's second round, which will be played on June 3.

The first stage featured a total of 12 matches, including four pan-fight battles between all team captains. Now, 32 qualified squads will meet tomorrow in the Semifinals, where they will compete for spots in the Grand Finals.

BGMI Rising Day 2 overview

Match 7 - Group B (Erangel)

Top 8 teams rankings of Group B (Image via Krafton)

Team Scout maintained their momentum on Day 2, winning their second and last squad mode match of the Round of 64 phase with 36.5 points. Their members Pukar and Scout grabbed six and four kills, respectively, in this game. Team Iflicks, who came fifth in their first game yesterday, finished second in Match 7 with 22 points.

Bottom 8 teams standings of Group A (Image via Krafton)

Team Red Parasite ranked first in Group B, while Team Scout and Team Jokertop secured the second and third spots, respectively. Team Ghatak failed to reach the Semifinals as they could not secure a spot among the top eight.

Match 8 - Group A (Sanhok)

Team Ash claimed pole position in Group A (Image via Krafton)

Team Shadow made a comeback on Day 2 and clinched their second game with 39 points. Team Hydra Hrishav, the winner of Group A’s first match yesterday, displayed another great performance as they earned 24 points. Team Sensei claimed 12 points, while Team Mortal and Team Mortal failed to perform again. As a result, they were eliminated from this BGMI Rising event.

Bottom eight teams from Group A have been knocked out of BGMI Rising (Image via Krafton)

Team Ash was the top scorer in Group A with 82 points, while Team Sensei and Team Payal came second and seventh, respectively. Team Mortal had a disappointing showing on Day 2.

Match 9 and 11 - Pan fight

The two pan-fight matches were played on Day 2, in which Red Parasite claimed the first battle. The next game of the day in this category was won by Alpha.

Match 10 - Group D (Sanhok)

Group D overall points table (Image via Krafton)

The second match involving Group D was conquered by Team Mayur Gaming with 40 points. Team Kanary and Team Spartan Shubh were in second and third positions, with 24 and 23 points.

Team MAVI ranked 15th in Group D (Image via Krafton)

Team Manty, who clinched the first game involving Group D, demonstrated their consistent run and garnered 20 points. On the other hand, Team Snax and Team MAVI secured 16 and 6.5 points, respectively, in their second Squad Mode match of BGMI Rising.

Match 12 - Group C (Erangel)

overall standings of Group C (Image via Krafton)

Team Jonathan took a decisive Chicken Dinner in their second Squad Mode game. However, Justin from Team Pahadi displayed phenomenal gameplay, as he claimed 12 individual eliminations.

Team Telugu Guy finished 13th (Image via Krafton)

Team Krutika topped the Group C standings with 89 points, followed by Team Owais and Team Jonathan with 67.5 and 67 points, respectively. Team Kashvi came sixth in Group C in the BGMI Rising Round of 64's last game.

