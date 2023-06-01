BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

The first day of the BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 ended on June 1. The event has a total of three stages - Round of 64, Semifinals, and the Grand Finals. Day 1 saw four matches in TPP Battle Royale mode, while the other two games were pan-fight matches between all the team captains. In the first day of the Round of 64 phase, each group played one match each.

Their one remaining match will be held on June 2, with the top eight from each group progressing to the Semifinals.

Exploring BGMI Rising Day 1's results

Match 1 - Group A

Day 1 standings of Group A (Image via Krafton)

All the 16 participating teams of Group A fought each other in the first match on Erangel. Hrishav from Team Hydra Hrishav exhibited his exceptional moves in the end zone and singlehandedly helped his squad gain a six-kill Chicken Dinner.

However, Team Sensei (32), playing aggressively, gained the most points. Apollo and MJ from the unit were the top two players of the match, with seven and five kills respectively.

Team Mortal claimed 11th place on Day 1 (Image via Krafton)

Saad from Team Hastar shouldered his lineup to secure 22 points as three of his teammates were eliminated earlier. Team Payal and Team GodNixon scored 10 and nine points, respectively, in the opening BGMI Rising game. Team Mortal had a disappointing start as the squad was knocked out by Team Sensei in the fifth zone.

Match 2 - Group B

Team Scout dominated Match 2 (Image via Krafton)

The second match, which featured the Group B’s teams, belonged to Team Scout as they demonstrated their superiority with amassing a huge 51 points. While using their Finish Card, they clinched the battle with 18 eliminations. Essentially, the squad obtained 36 points from their eliminations. Aditya and Pukar from the team picked up eight and five frags, respectively.

Group B results after Day 1 (Image via Krafton)

Team Akhil and Team Red Parasite earned 36 and 21 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team Ghatak and Team Mamba failed to perform well in this encounter.

Match 3 and 5 - Pan Fight

The third and fifth matches saw a lot of fun action from all the captains where they fought each other using only pans. Manty won the third match with three finishes, while Kaztro, Owais, Kronten were second, third, and fourth, respectively, without any frags. While the fifth game was clinched by popular BGMI athlete Owais, Jokar and Dynamo came in second and third, respectively.

Match 4 - Group C

Day 1 Group C rankings (Image via Krafton)

The fourth encounter in BGMI's Sanhok map was conquered by Team Kaashvi with 33 points. Their members Madman and Darklord claimed four eliminations each. Team Shabbir and Team Krutika plundered 26 and 18 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team Owais and Team Jonathan grabbed only five and one points there. Team Gaming Guru and Team Legend X were unable to get a single point.

Team Jonathan finished 14th after Day 1 (Image via Krafton)

Match 6 - Group D

Day 1 results of Group D (Image via Krafton)

Team Dynamo ranked 11th after Day 1 (Image via Krafton)

Team Manty emerged victorious in the six match of the BGMI Rising, which consisted of the Group D's teams. They, using their Position Card, accumulated 29.5 points. Team Snax came in second with 27 points, followed by Team Omega with 22 points. Team Mavi and Team Shreeman Legend were 12th and 13th in the match standings.

