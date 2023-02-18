"We don't know what they or Dynamo are facing" - BGMI streamer ShreeMan LegenD reacts after four content creators leave Hydra

In a recent livestream on YouTube, BGMI streamer Siddhant "ShreeMan LegenD" Joshi reacted to the news of the departure of multiple content creators from Hydra Esports. The popular YouTuber stated:

"We cannot understand what's going on inside the hearts of Dynamo and the ones who have left (Team Hydra). We don't know what they or Dynamo are facing. But, I think one must try to make everyone understand if it is possible."

Adding onto his previous statement, he continued:

"Even if we haven't talked much, I would still like to tell Dynamo, as a brother, that you are a leader. A leader is a warrior. The leader must make his men understand, do their wrongs right, and move ahead, even if they are misdirected, misunderstand anything, commit a mistake, or call you wrong."

ShreeMan stated that if there's unity within a group, only then can it garner success. Additionally, he assured Dynamo that he would be there for him if it was needed.

For those unaware, four members of BGMI star Dynamo's Hydra Esports - Emperor, Alpha Clasher, Ayush, and Born to Snipe (BTS) parted ways with the organization on February 17, 2023. However, the reasoning behind their sudden departure is yet to be revealed.

"Survival amidst all of this is only possible" - BGMI streamer ShreeMan LegenD on keeping everyone together

Besides reacting to the recent developments in Hydra Esports, BGMI streamer and content creator Siddhant "ShreeMan LegenD" spoke about why keeping everyone together while moving ahead during such tough times is extremely important. Here's what he said during his recent livestream:

"Currently, you guys are seeing that the market is quite down. What I said yesterday will repeat today that the market is down. Survival amidst all of this is only possible when people will come together."

He continued:

"What I was trying to make my people understand for months, and now they understand. That is important. No one is above or below us in stature, so one must stay on one level to move ahead."

For the unversed, Siddhant "ShreeMan LegenD" is a popular streamer with over 1.85 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, shreeman legend live. Having kicked off his online career with PUBG Mobile streams more than four years ago and later shifting to BGMI content (after the PUBG Mobile ban), Siddhant has maintained a fair amount of diversity in his content.

For the past few months, the well-known YouTuber hasn't streamed Battlegrounds Mobile India after the popular battle royale game was blocked in the country. Nevertheless, he has maintained the consistency of his livestreams and regularly interacts with fans and viewers.

