"They want to leave Hydra": BGMI pro Dynamo on multiple streamers' departure from Hydra Esports

On February 13, 2023, renowned BGMI pro and YouTuber Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant organized a livestream on his channel where he spoke about multiple topics related to gaming and streaming. During the broadcast, he shocked fans when he stated that four popular members were en route to leave Hydra Esports.

He mentioned how popular creators Alpha Clasher, Emperor, BTS, and Ayush came to inform him that they wanted to leave Hydra Esports. Dynamo stated how the members cited the unavailability of the group's vision for future projects as the main reason.

His exact words were:

"A few days ago, they came to me and informed me that they do not see Hydra having a vision for the future and they want to leave."

Dynamo mentioned how he was shocked as the members have been present in Hydra for a long time and their departure makes no sense to him. However, they replied saying that some things were not going on track even when they were giving their best efforts.

Dynamo is a cult figure in the BGMI gaming community and is amongst the most followed personalities. Hence, it's no shock that his comments have generated huge buzz amongst his fans.

BGMI legend Dynamo gets emotional on stream and shares insights on Hydra members leaving the clan

Dynamo was left in tears as he compared the situation to the death of a family member. According to the BGMI star, he felt the members are like his own brothers who are leaving the Hydra family.

He then went on to say how the problems prevailing in the Hydra clan have been hindering his performance for a long time and how badly they affected him, giving him depression.

His exact statements was:

"This has been going on for a long time. That is the only reason I wasn't able to give my 100%. I went into depression due to this and problems related to my personal life."

He stated how he wanted Alpha and the other leaving members to work with the new recruits for new content, but they rejected that too.

(Timestamp: 7:00)

Dynamo also highlighted how he watched the recent livestream of BGMI streamer Alpha Clasher (the co-leader of Hydra clan) and was stunned to hear Alpha using the term "bottleneck". He mentioned how it hurt him, but things were beyond mending.

Spreading positivity, he went on to mention how fans should move on and follow the revamped Hydra as they will have new faces trying to entertain them with their content.

