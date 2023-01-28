"It was spoken entirely in a fun way. You guys are turning the story": Alpha Clasher on BGMI's unban rumors

On January 27, renowned BGMI player and YouTuber Pratik "Alpha" Jogiya organized a livestream where he played Battlegrounds Mobile India alongside his friends from the gaming community. During the broadcast, he commented on how he was falsely accused of mentioning the wrong unban date (January 15) of the game in a previous livestream.

In reply to a follower's comment, Alpha mentioned how the date was mentioned in a funny way in an older livestream which was misinterpreted by fans of the game.

Alpha Clasher's exact words were:

"It was spoken entirely in a fun way. You guys are turning the story."

Since Alpha has a huge fanbase in the BGMI gaming community, his recent remarks have produced a great deal of buzz.

Note: Statements are translated from Hindi by the writer.

Popular BGMI content creator and YouTuber Alpha Clasher clears doubts regarding the game's unban date

Continuing on the issue, Alpha urged the highlights channel to take a snippet from an older livestream where January 15 was jokingly stated as the unban date of BGMI in the country. This would help the world realize that it was not he who mentioned it.

According to him, it was a random guy who spoke about it, and news houses misinterpreted it and published it in their articles as Alpha's words. He also highlighted how the guy was not a real employee of Google, as mentioned in various articles.

Timestamp: 15:40

His exact statements were:

"I want any highlight channel to show I did not mention any unban date. It was a random guy who came and said it. Writers have wrongly used that information in their articles and published it. He was not a real employee of Google."

He then frustratingly asked his viewers how he could be held accountable for the misinformation. Furthermore, he again pointed out that the entire discussion was jokingly mentioned on a previous livestream.

His words were:

How can I be accused of that? Everything was jokingly stated.

Alpha Clasher then went on to state how no official information regarding BGMI's unban date has been received by the content creators. Only Krafton officials have knowledge of it and will declare it publicly once the prevailing issues with MeitY are resolved.

As of now, millions of BGMI gamers and fans across India have had to prolong their wait for the return of the title to the virtual storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store). It remains to be seen when the game comes back.

Poll : 0 votes