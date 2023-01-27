Alpha Clasher's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Pratik "Alpha" Jogiya is followed by millions in the BGMI gaming community. He initially gained recognition as a skilled PUBG Mobile player and streamer, but his fame reached new heights with the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the Indian market.

As the co-leader of the Hydra clan, Alpha manages the esports team, recruiting talented players to compete in BGMI scrims and tournaments. He has also resumed regular livestreaming and garners thousands of viewers from across the country.

Details about popular BGMI player and YouTuber Alpha Clasher that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Alpha's BGMI ID can use the code 569808986 or his IGN H¥DRA丨Alpha, to find his profile. Alpha's popularity has helped him get recognized as an official Battlegrounds Mobile India partner, so his ID can be easily distinguished from fake ones.

Although he is the co-leader of the popular esports clan H¥DRAEsports in real life, he is only an elite member of the clan in the game. Fans can try to join his clan or send him friend requests to get a chance to play with their idol.

Seasonal stats and rank

In the new Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7, Alpha has reached the Platinum II tier, accumulating 3060 points. He is likely aiming to reach the Conqueror tier, which will place him among the top classic players in the country.

The renowned YouTuber has already participated in 30 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has only collected chicken dinners two times (with a win ratio of 6.7%). Meanwhile, along with his teammates, he has reached the top 10 in 13 matchups.

Alpha has managed to deal a total damage of 14993.2 with an average damage of 499.8. He holds an F/D ratio of 2.80 after outclassing 84 enemies.

He also boasts a decent headshot percentage of 17.9 (with 15 headshots). The gamer has survived an average of 10.5 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Alpha's most finishes are 12, with 1514 damage dealt.

Note: Alpha's stats were recorded at the time of writing. However, since the season is only in its second week, these stats will change over time.

YouTube earnings

Despite being an integral part of the Hydra clan, Alpha's primary source of income is his YouTube channel, Alpha Clasher, which has more than 1.69 million subscribers. Alpha has uploaded 2220 Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile gameplay videos and lifestyle vlogs on the channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Alpha has earned between $248 and $4K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also accrued over 9.9 lakh video views during the same period.

Note: Although many popular YouTubers continue to stream and play BGMI, the title remains suspended in the Indian market. Hence, Indian mobile gamers are advised to avoid playing the title and try other games instead.

