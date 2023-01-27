Even after five months of absence from the Play Store and App Store, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) fans still hope their favorite game will return. However, Krafton has kept the matter private, as fans seek answers daily.

Many BGMI streamers, including Tanmay "Scout" Singh (sc0utOP), have been bombarded with questions about the game's unban date. Recently, during a live stream, Scout was again asked about the Krafton-backed BR shooter's return. Here's what he said:

"Even I am getting doubts (about BGMI/PUBG Mobile's return) because there is little to no information available. Many were expecting the unban to happen in January, but that did not happen. I expect it to happen by March, but if it doesn't happen by then, I am clueless. I am expecting the worst-case scenario."

The famous streamer continued:

"There's a saying that goes like this, expect disappointment, and you will never be disappointed. So, I am expecting it to happen by March. If the game does not get unbanned by March, I will be left with no clues, and my hopes will go down."

Besides Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban date, Tanmay "Scout" also talked about New State Mobile.

"Focus more on New State": BGMI streamer Scout on current esports scenario in India

Scout (extreme left) has talked about the competitive scene in India (Image via Instagram/8bit_thug)

Currently, the LAN event of the New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale is underway, featuring 24 teams, including Scout's TeamXSpark. The famous streamer spoke about the current competitive scene in India, which is witnessing the rise of New State Mobile after BGMI's esports ecosystem came to a halt.

Tanmay "Scout" said:

"There isn't any esports going on, except for New State (Mobile), in terms of FPS or TPS Battle Royale. You guys should focus more on New State's competitive scene and observe how rosters for Team SouL, GodLike, TX, and more are doing."

For those unaware, Scout has registered as the fifth member of TeamXSpark's New State Mobile lineup, which also includes Hector (Team SouL player), Darklord, Humanoid, and Syed. TeamXSpark is competing in the Challenger Finale stage of New State Pro Series India.

The current stage will culminate with 16 teams qualifying for the Grand Finale, which is set to happen on January 28 and 29, 2023. The LAN event for both Challenger and Grand Finale will be broadcast live on ESL India and Nodwin Gaming's YouTube channels.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

