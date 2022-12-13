5 reasons why BGMI players are switching to New State Mobile

New State Mobile was released on November 11, 2021. However, the game was immediately successful in the global market but failed to have a similar impact in the Indian market. This was due to the huge popularity of BGMI amongst Indian gamers at the time.

However, the removal of BGMI from virtual storefronts on July 28, 2022 resulted in a surge in the number of players playing New State Mobile. There are currently millions of Battlegrounds Mobile India players playing the new game. This article will explore some of the reasons behind New State Mobile's popularity in the country.

Why are BGMI players picking up New State Mobile?

1) Uncertainty regarding BGMI's comeback

It has been more than five months since Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed from the virtual stores of Google and Apple. Since then, several rumors regarding the game's comeback have surfaced online, but the game is yet to return. This has been one of the main reasons why players have switched to New State Mobile.

On December 5, Krafton scheduled a 30-minute maintenance break for the first time in five months, which gave players hope regarding the title's comeback. However, there is still no official confirmation about Battlegrounds Mobile India's suspension getting revoked.

2) Promising esports scene

The suspension of Battlegrounds Mobile India has resulted in the meteoric rise of New State Mobile's esports scene.

A few weeks ago, the first-ever LAN tournament of the game was conducted in the country, and S8UL esports won the competition. This tournament opened the gates for other parties to organize tournaments as well.

Snapdragon Conquest will be the first major tournament for the title with a ₹1 crore prize pool. Meanwhile, the Invitational tournament (from the same organizers) with a ₹5 lakh prize pool is ongoing, and the top 32 teams from around the country are participating in it.

Since New State Mobile's esports scene has a lot of potential for growth, many players have switched to the game and are grinding hard on practice scrims to become the next superstar.

3) Massive similarities between the two games

BGMI was released in June 2021 as the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile, and New State Mobile was released in November 2021 as the futuristic version of the same game. Hence, both titles focus heavily on the Battle Royale mode that pits players against one another.

Both games have similar maps (Erangel), modes, UI, themes, and rewards. Indian gamers will also find similarities in the games' storage size and resource file size.

Hence, Battlegrounds Mobile India players have found it easy to shift to New State Mobile after the former's suspension in India.

4) Popular streamers are avoiding streaming BGMI

Streamers and gaming content creators have had a huge impact in shaping the Indian mobile gaming community. Millions of players tune in to watch their streams and videos as they try out new games.

Following the suspension of Battlegrounds Mobile India, popular YouTubers like MortaL, Scout, Aman, Krutika Plays, Viper, Regaltos, Kaash Plays, and Snax Gaming have avoided streaming the game.

Many of them have instead begun streaming New State Mobile and have urged players to switch to the game.

5) New content and global matchmaking

Krafton includes plenty of new features, modes, and themes in every update of Battlegrounds Mobile India to ensure that the game stays interesting.

However, since BGMI's suspension, no new updates have appeared in the game. The Ancient Secret: Arise mode (introduced in the 2.1 update) is still ongoing. This has disappointed and irked a lot of players who have found New State Mobile to be the perfect alternative to BGMI.

PUBG Mobile enthusiasts who have been waiting for the introduction of global matchmaking in Battlegrounds Mobile India have shifted to New State since the game currently offers the option. This feature allows them to play with friends from all over the world.

