PUBG Mobile 2.4 update expected release date and time

PUBG Mobile has an ever-expanding playerbase. To provide fans with an enhanced Battle Royale gaming experience, the developers bring in updates at regular intervals. They introduce new features, events, themes, and more, thereby changing the dynamics of the game.

While the ongoing 2.3 update is still being enjoyed by millions across the globe, many players are already urging the developers to introduce the 2.4 update.

When can PUBG Mobile players expect the upcoming 2.4 update?

The new 2.4 update is set to be the first major update of 2023. Players around the world can expect the update to be released worldwide between January 11 and January 15, with January 14 being the most likely date.

Expected PUBG Mobile 2.4 update release time on January 14 in different regions:

Bangladesh: 6:00 am

Nepal: 5:45 am

England: 12:00 am

Pakistan: 5:00 am

USA: 7:00 pm on January 13 (New York Time)

Russia: 5:00 am - 6:00 am

Indonesia: 6:00 am - 7:00 am

Japan: 10:00 am

The upcoming C3S9 Month 18 Royale Pass will conclude on January 19, 2023, which implies that the new C4S1 and the Month 19 Royale Pass will be introduced on January 20. The aforementioned timeframe has been estimated on the basis of the fact that all major updates are usually introduced around a week before the initiation of the new season.

However, some recent updates took multiple days to be released for certain regions and devices,. Hence, it is plausible that the upcoming 2.4 update will also be rolled out over multiple days.

Players should ensure that they have adequate data and free storage when downloading the update after it pops up on their device. They should also inform their in-game friends to do the same as the title limits players on different versions from treading the battlegrounds together.

The game can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store. One can also use the official APK.

New features added in PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta variant

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. recently released a beta variant for the forthcoming 2.4 version, providing a sneak peek at the new features that will be added in the full version.

Here's an overview of the features included in the 2.4 beta version of PUBG Mobile:

1) Classic Updates

Back For Honor: After getting recalled by a teammate, players can call for a revenge mission. This becomes a duel between the original eliminator and the target player.

Dancing Lion: Lion-dance-themed vehicle is added.

Grappling Hook: A grappling hook can be shot at a target to execute the mechanic.

Martial Arts Arena: Many Martial Arts Arenas will be introduced in the game. While a few will be time-limited, others will be open at all times.

2) Metro Royale Updates

A new map will divide it into Basic Mode and Advanced Mode, providing even more supplies to gamers.

New Ziplines and Stairs are added for quicker movement.

Brand-new NPC enemies and bosses will provide fresh PVE experiences.

Introduced 4 sellable items (Biological Sample, Processor (GPU), Lens, Gold Piles). They will only spawn on the new map.

Increased armor's resistance so it can withstand explosive damage.

Increased Basic Inventory Capacity by 30 units.

Until the update is released, players can enjoy the current version to their heart's content.

Note: Players from India must remember that PUBG Mobile is banned in the country since September 2020. Hence, they must stay away from playing the action game.

Poll : 0 votes