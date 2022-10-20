BGMI Royale Pass remains locked after game ban; Month 16 RP starts in PUBG Mobile

When Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released in India as the country's own variant of PUBG Mobile, it brought along several features from the global variant. However, the monthly Royale Pass has always stayed amongst the most popular features amongst players as it helps them get plenty of rewards.

With the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the virtual stores of Google and Apple on July 28, no new updates (including 2.2 major update) have appeared in the game. Hence, the introduction of the new Royale Passes Month 15 and Month 16 (scheduled to be released this morning) was also obstructed.

The RP section remains locked and when clicked on, prompts the message - "The current Royale Pass has ended. The new Royale Pass will begin in !"

Players remain confused as to whether the M16 RP will be introduced in BGMI or not.

BGMI players miss out on Month 16 Royale Pass as the game remains suspended in India

As mentioned above, the conclusion of the Month 14 Royale Pass on September 20 saw the RP section in BGMI getting locked. Hence, the Month 15 RP never appeared in the BR title.

Players were excited for the introduction of the Month 16 Royale Pass. However, much to their disappointment, the M16 Royale Pass was also barred from getting added to the Indian variant. The timer for the introduction of the next Royale Pass is set at 399 days, which has left gamers heartbroken.

Meanwhile, players of the global variant PUBG Mobile have already started purchasing the Month 16 Royale Pass. Many have even begun completing the weekly missions which will help them receive exclusive rewards.

Here's a look at the Month 16 Royale Pass rewards that BGMI players are missing out on:

RP Rank 1: DJ Dancer Set and Grain Revolution UMP-45

RP Rank 5: DJ Dancer Cover

RP Rank 10: Glorious Ruins Helmet

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M11), rare Excited Likes Emote (available in the free RP column), as well as Cupid Ornament

RP Rank 20: War Visage Smoke Grenade and Legendary Sisters Parachute (available in the free RP column)

RP Rank 25: Butterfly Fighter Set (available in the free RP column)

RP Rank 30: Masked Crusader Emote as well as Unknown Destination Plane Finish

RP Rank 35: Dynamic Beat - SLR (available in the free RP column)

RP Rank 40: Color Explosion AKM

RP Rank 50: Masked Crusader Mask and Masked Crusader Set

BGMI players are hoping that Krafton and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) settle their disputes and get the popular title back for gamers across the country.

Poll : 0 votes