BGMI 2.2 update: Will it be released?

Battle royale titles like BGMI have provided a huge boost to the content creation and esports scene in the gaming community in India. However, the fan-favorite title was recently removed from the Google Play Store and App Store in the country, leaving all fans in deep shock. Since the title is based on its global version, all the major updates get released for both titles within a gap of one or two days.

PUBG Mobile already received the exciting 2.2 update on 13. September. With no major announcement regarding the 2.2 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India, players are raising various queries related to the update and the game's comeback in the region.

Will BGMI receive the 2.2 update?

Officials have not released any major announcements related to the game's unban status in the country. In the most recent official post from Krafton, they stated that their officials were in talks with the concerned agencies and requested that players remain patient.

Many YouTubers and other personalities involved in the gaming community have shared their thoughts on the title's comeback. In one of his videos, YouTuber Lucky Man hinted that players might see an extension to the ongoing season cycle, with a high chance of it having its end date shifted to next month.

Players can also visit the crate section and observe that the end date for major crates like premium and classic has been shifted to 80+ days. The CEO and founder of War Mania, Hrishav Bhattacharjee, shared amazing news related to the game's return.

Hrishav Bhattacharjee's Instagram story about BGMI (Image via Sportskeeda)

In an Instagram story, he discussed that important concerns based on the privacy of citizens had been settled. This was done in a meeting held between Krafton officials and MEITY. The post left players with high hopes, since the chances of getting Battlegrounds Mobile India back are much higher now.

Top features to look out for in the BGMI 2.2 update

Players will be able to test many new exciting features if Krafton is successful in getting the ban revoked. PUBG Mobile players have already received the 2.2 update and are enjoying brand new additions, including a new map and many new fixes.

Here is a list of top features that players can expect if the 2.2 update gets released in BGMI:

New 1x1 map - Nusa (along with additional features like Lift, Zipline, a new weapon — NS2000 Shotgun — Special Recall, and more). Erangel update - New Rainbow weather, re-introduction of Mountain bike together with new bike parking system, structural updates in some localities (like Mylta Power, Pochinki, Ferry Pier, and Hospital), Flash Shop, Targeted Supply Chest, and a new Working Gas Station. New Halloween mode and theme. UI upgrade. New game mode - Gear Front. New crossbow. New European-themed region - Strange town (as a theme mode in Ranked Erangel). Voice-to-text in-match chat. Changes to DMRs like SKS and Mini 14 as well as air-drop exclusive weapons like AUG A3 and MK14. Knockout effect. A new merit system. Month 15 Royale Pass. Cycle 3 Season 8.

