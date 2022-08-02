Fact Check: Is there a BGMI India unban date yet?

Battle royale fans are in deep shock as their favorite gaming title, BGMI, has been banned in the country. It arrived with the game first removed from the Google Play Store and later from the iOS App Store.

Ironically, the title had completed its first anniversary a few weeks ago.

For those unaware, its original variant, PUBG Mobile, was banned alongside 120 other Chinese applications in September 2020. The game came back in July 2021 with a new name, Battlegrounds Mobile India, with the assurance that it suits all government rules and regulations.

Krafton is trying its best to communicate with the authorities and lift the ban on the game. Players are eagerly waiting to start playing and get the ultimate survival royale experience on their devices.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

There is no unban date for BGMI

Users looking for an unban date will be saddened to hear that Krafton or any other authority has not announced a possible date yet. However, the South Korean company, its official note, has assured that talks with concerned authorities are ongoing, and gamers are advised to wait for further news and updates on the matter.

Gametube @GametubeI After Official statements from Krafton, it’s now clear that BGMI banned in India due to the security and privacy concerns of user data. $3

The game was initially removed from the Google Play Store. Here is the official statement from Google regarding the removal of BGMI from the Play Store:

Manish Singh @refsrc Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

The news of the popular shooter's removal from leading app stores was also shared by many famous influencers and creators. Here's what they said on the matter:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Some huge news today for the Indian esports scene as BGMI has now been banned in India following data leak concerns to China



PUBG was banned in India in 2020, so they made their own version with BGMI which has now also been banned. Huge hit for their esports if it stands.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Ankit Panth @V3nombiceps To all the BGMI players - don’t get angry and start abusing the government or the makers of the game. It could be a temporary suspension due to some change in terms and condition’s/policies etc. Also to all those who are enjoying this plz think if this was the game you played.

Salman Ahmad @8bitMamba_ The rate with which esports started taking a rise with BGMI as the TOP ESPORTS GAME IN INDIA was immense. If something happens to BGMI, youngsters who thought of this as a career, investors putting so much many & efforts it will be a huge blow. Don't let this happen @GoI_MeitY !!

The news arrived as a surprise to budding competitive players as they looked to create a successful career out of the game. Krafton had also invested a whopping 100 million dollars in the Indian esports scenario by organizing high prize pool tournaments and collaborations with big brands. However, the ban might put a stop to all these steps.

Until users get an unban date from officials, they can try out other tremendous battle royale titles.

PUBG: New State is an impressive game that and is also developed by Krafton. It offers top-notch graphics and many new and astonishing in-game elements.

Low-end device users can check out Free Fire MAX, which offers excellent compatibility with a wide range of devices. The game offers decent graphics and many maps and modes to explore and enjoy.

