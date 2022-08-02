Fact Check: Is there a BGMI India unban date yet?

Battle royale fans are in deep shock as their favorite gaming title, BGMI, has been banned in the country. It arrived with the game first removed from the Google Play Store and later from the iOS App Store.
Ironically, the title had completed its first anniversary a few weeks ago.
For those unaware, its original variant, PUBG Mobile, was banned alongside 120 other Chinese applications in September 2020. The game came back in July 2021 with a new name, Battlegrounds Mobile India, with the assurance that it suits all government rules and regulations.
Krafton is trying its best to communicate with the authorities and lift the ban on the game. Players are eagerly waiting to start playing and get the ultimate survival royale experience on their devices.
Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
There is no unban date for BGMI
Users looking for an unban date will be saddened to hear that Krafton or any other authority has not announced a possible date yet. However, the South Korean company, its official note, has assured that talks with concerned authorities are ongoing, and gamers are advised to wait for further news and updates on the matter.
The game was initially removed from the Google Play Store. Here is the official statement from Google regarding the removal of BGMI from the Play Store:
The news of the popular shooter's removal from leading app stores was also shared by many famous influencers and creators. Here's what they said on the matter:
The news arrived as a surprise to budding competitive players as they looked to create a successful career out of the game. Krafton had also invested a whopping 100 million dollars in the Indian esports scenario by organizing high prize pool tournaments and collaborations with big brands. However, the ban might put a stop to all these steps.
Until users get an unban date from officials, they can try out other tremendous battle royale titles.
PUBG: New State is an impressive game that and is also developed by Krafton. It offers top-notch graphics and many new and astonishing in-game elements.
Low-end device users can check out Free Fire MAX, which offers excellent compatibility with a wide range of devices. The game offers decent graphics and many maps and modes to explore and enjoy.