BGMI ban in India: Reason, YouTubers' reactions, and more news

The supposedly uncalled-for removal of the popular title BGMI, first from the Google Play Store, has shocked players and fans. After the game was also taken down from the iOS App Store, gamers realized the seriousness of the matter, quickly concluding that it had been banned in the country.
The battle royale title had completed its first anniversary a few days back, with its parent game, PUBG Mobile, being banned alongside over 100 plus Chinese applications in 2020. Krafton then released this specially-designed game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and assured players that the new version complies with all government laws and regulations.
BGMI ban in India: Everything to know
The ban on BGMI has taken the gaming community into a sudden shock. Players have their fingers crossed as they cannot access their favorite BR title and are worried about their careers.
Many YouTubers have come forward and shared their concerns over the growth BGMI was offering to the Indian esports scene and the effects the ban will have on the community.
Many avid Battlegrounds Mobile India fans have also shared their thoughts on the game's future in the country. Additionally, Krafton had invested 100 million dollars in improving the esports growth in the country, which meant the title's future looked bright.
One of the most recent tournaments of the Battlegrounds Mobile India was even telecast live on a leading channel.
Major reasons behind BGMI ban in India
Many gamers could not grasp that the gaming title has once again been banned in the country. They were eagerly waiting for the authorities and other platforms to give them the required details on the reason for the ban.
The initial statement came from Google, mentioning the game had been removed on the orders of the Government of India.
A statement by the tech giant's spokesperson to a source read the following:
Other personalities also shared possible reasons for the suspension:
However, Krafton officially released a note on why the game received a ban from the concerned authorities. The reason mentions that the ban is related to user security concerns.
Fans are advised to be patient as officials urge players to wait for upcoming announcements and updates about the ban. Gamers can check out other gaming titles like PUBG New State for a graphical treat on their smartphones.
They can also try other battle royale games like Free Fire MAX, which offers excellent compatibility with a wide range of devices.