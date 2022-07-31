BGMI ban in India: Reason, YouTubers' reactions, and more news

The supposedly uncalled-for removal of the popular title BGMI, first from the Google Play Store, has shocked players and fans. After the game was also taken down from the iOS App Store, gamers realized the seriousness of the matter, quickly concluding that it had been banned in the country.

The battle royale title had completed its first anniversary a few days back, with its parent game, PUBG Mobile, being banned alongside over 100 plus Chinese applications in 2020. Krafton then released this specially-designed game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and assured players that the new version complies with all government laws and regulations.

BGMI ban in India: Everything to know

The ban on BGMI has taken the gaming community into a sudden shock. Players have their fingers crossed as they cannot access their favorite BR title and are worried about their careers.

Many YouTubers have come forward and shared their concerns over the growth BGMI was offering to the Indian esports scene and the effects the ban will have on the community.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Some huge news today for the Indian esports scene as BGMI has now been banned in India following data leak concerns to China



PUBG was banned in India in 2020, so they made their own version with BGMI which has now also been banned. Huge hit for their esports if it stands. Some huge news today for the Indian esports scene as BGMI has now been banned in India following data leak concerns to ChinaPUBG was banned in India in 2020, so they made their own version with BGMI which has now also been banned. Huge hit for their esports if it stands.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken. People who HOPED, will remain hopeless. I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Ankit Panth @V3nombiceps To all the BGMI players - don’t get angry and start abusing the government or the makers of the game. It could be a temporary suspension due to some change in terms and condition’s/policies etc. Also to all those who are enjoying this plz think if this was the game you played. To all the BGMI players - don’t get angry and start abusing the government or the makers of the game. It could be a temporary suspension due to some change in terms and condition’s/policies etc. Also to all those who are enjoying this plz think if this was the game you played.

Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal @8bit_thug BGMI REMOVED FROM PLAY STORE BGMI REMOVED FROM PLAY STORE 😬

Salman Ahmad @8bitMamba_ The rate with which esports started taking a rise with BGMI as the TOP ESPORTS GAME IN INDIA was immense. If something happens to BGMI, youngsters who thought of this as a career, investors putting so much many & efforts it will be a huge blow. Don't let this happen @GoI_MeitY !! The rate with which esports started taking a rise with BGMI as the TOP ESPORTS GAME IN INDIA was immense. If something happens to BGMI, youngsters who thought of this as a career, investors putting so much many & efforts it will be a huge blow. Don't let this happen @GoI_MeitY !!

Many avid Battlegrounds Mobile India fans have also shared their thoughts on the game's future in the country. Additionally, Krafton had invested 100 million dollars in improving the esports growth in the country, which meant the title's future looked bright.

One of the most recent tournaments of the Battlegrounds Mobile India was even telecast live on a leading channel.

Yash Bhanushali @OGYashB Indian esports is doomed with BGMI most probably banned, free fire banned, valorant scene very close to dying with franchising coming in. I really worry about everything happening in the ecosystem 🥲 Indian esports is doomed with BGMI most probably banned, free fire banned, valorant scene very close to dying with franchising coming in. I really worry about everything happening in the ecosystem 🥲

Manoj Kasyap @VltSentinel BGMI banned is not a good news guys , tomorrow any game could face the same situation. Please think of all the people who have jobs , investments into this industry. Its not easy hasne ki baat nahi hai ye. BGMI banned is not a good news guys , tomorrow any game could face the same situation. Please think of all the people who have jobs , investments into this industry. Its not easy hasne ki baat nahi hai ye.

Nitin Thakur @NiTiNBoss01

#BGMI #recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY

Peace ☮️ KRAFTON invested $100 million in Indian market and by banning the game again no one in future will try to invest in Indian market as they can get banned whenever the govt. Wants and this will be the end of gaming industry in IndiaPeace ☮️ KRAFTON invested $100 million in Indian market and by banning the game again no one in future will try to invest in Indian market as they can get banned whenever the govt. Wants and this will be the end of gaming industry in India #BGMI #recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY Peace ☮️

Karan Mhaswadkar @ExcaliVLR Not just fair for all the BGMI athletes out there. Stay strong 🤞 Not just fair for all the BGMI athletes out there. Stay strong 🤞

Major reasons behind BGMI ban in India

Many gamers could not grasp that the gaming title has once again been banned in the country. They were eagerly waiting for the authorities and other platforms to give them the required details on the reason for the ban.

The initial statement came from Google, mentioning the game had been removed on the orders of the Government of India.

A statement by the tech giant's spokesperson to a source read the following:

Manish Singh @refsrc Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.” Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

Other personalities also shared possible reasons for the suspension:

Aditya Kalra @adityakalra On @Reuters - a source says BGMI game of Krafton banned under section 69A of IT law, often used to ban Chinese apps due to national security concerns. Krafton shares fell 9 pct in morning trade in South Korea On @Reuters - a source says BGMI game of Krafton banned under section 69A of IT law, often used to ban Chinese apps due to national security concerns. Krafton shares fell 9 pct in morning trade in South Korea https://t.co/IaF727FFaV

However, Krafton officially released a note on why the game received a ban from the concerned authorities. The reason mentions that the ban is related to user security concerns.

Gametube @GametubeI After Official statements from Krafton, it’s now clear that BGMI banned in India due to the security and privacy concerns of user data. After Official statements from Krafton, it’s now clear that BGMI banned in India due to the security and privacy concerns of user data. https://t.co/XDqzpsskj6

Fans are advised to be patient as officials urge players to wait for upcoming announcements and updates about the ban. Gamers can check out other gaming titles like PUBG New State for a graphical treat on their smartphones.

They can also try other battle royale games like Free Fire MAX, which offers excellent compatibility with a wide range of devices.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far