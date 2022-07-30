BGMI ban by Indian Govt under Section 69A IT law: Everything you need to know

In a recent turn of events, BGMI has been banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It initially began with the removal of the battle royale title from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, but now, in-game transactions have also been restricted.

The game's community has been devastated by the latest developments, which caught them off guard. Players have started to hope that the battle royale title will be able to return in the same shape as it did after the ban of PUBG Mobile in the country.

Read through to learn all the known information regarding the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

BGMI banned in India by the government under Section 69A of IT law

Section 69A enables the prohibition of public access to any information (Image via Sportskeeda)

Based on the reports, the government of India has banned BGMI under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. For those unaware, this section gives the central government or any of its officers the authority to issue directions prohibiting public access to any information through any computer resource.

According to the section, the restrictions applied are usually done in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or to prevent incitement to the commission of any cognizable offense relating to the above.

It is worth noting that PUBG Mobile and other applications that were banned in India on September 2, 2020, were also suspended under the same Section 69A of IT law.

Other details to know about the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players in India have been taken aback by the news that Battlegrounds Mobile has been removed from different app stores. Although no confirmation has been received from the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), it is believed that the game has been suspended under Section 69A, as already mentioned above.

Krafton's stock has also plummeted after the news of BGMI's ban (Image via Sportskeeda)

Additionally, the move of the Indian government to ban the game in India impacted Krafton's stock price, which fell by roughly 9% in early trading yesterday and finished the day with a -4.5% loss.

At the time of writing, the servers of the battle royale title are still functioning, but could be taken down very soon. Many players have started switching and trying out other games similar to that of BGMI, such as PUBG New State, Free Fire MAX and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far