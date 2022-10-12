Krafton India’s Head of Corporate Development and Investments leaves company amid BGMI ban in India

Shocking all gamers and BGMI enthusiasts, earlier today, Anuj Tandon, Head of Corporate Development and Investments at Krafton India, tweeted mentioning his departure from the company. In the tweet, he highlighted that the upcoming week will be his last at Krafton India's office.

Anuj Tandon 🇮🇳 @Anuj_Tandon Next week would be my last in KRAFTON India as Head of Corp Dev & investments (India & MENA) - Its been a privilege that in a stint of 1.9 years I had the opportunity to build an ecosystem in India for Gaming+ (M&E+Tech) & hopefully created an impact. A short gratitude 🧵(1/n) Next week would be my last in KRAFTON India as Head of Corp Dev & investments (India & MENA) - Its been a privilege that in a stint of 1.9 years I had the opportunity to build an ecosystem in India for Gaming+ (M&E+Tech) & hopefully created an impact. A short gratitude 🧵(1/n) https://t.co/J3qxpAWyxr

His bio on Twitter also reads "NOT incharge of BGMI" - which has created a huge buzz amongst fans and players who are eagerly waiting for the game to be relaunched in the Indian market.

More details about Anuj Tandon's departure from his post at Krafton India and how it can impact BGMI ban

Anuj Tandon mentioned that he along with his team at Krafton had built strategies in India and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and closed deals worth millions of dollars. According to Tandon, the task felt like running in a marathon.

His statements were:

"From building a strategy for KRAFTON in India and MENA and closing deals, building portfolio of investment worth INR 1100 Crore+ ( ~ $135M) most of it in India - with a very lean team where we have led most deals it has been like running sprints in a marathon."

He then went on to point out how under his regime, the company struck more than 200 deals in varying amounts of money. He stressed how this is India's decade of growth in the field of interactive entertainment and technology. He also mentioned how the MENA region could prove to be a huge market in the future and how Krafton is striving hard in that region.

His exact words were:

"We evaluated more than 200+ deals right from deal sizes of $100M+ to $250k - one conclusion - this is truly India’s decade in interactive entertainment & tech - also MENA is the next big global gaming market - don't sleep on it. KRAFTON continues to work hard in the region."

Anuj then showed his gratitude and thanked people in the company who believed in his vision and helped him grow in the process. His mentions included the likes of CH Kim, Sean Hyunil Sohn (CEO of Krafton India) and his team at the Indian headquarters, as well as several vendors.

Anuj Tandon 🇮🇳 @Anuj_Tandon First thanks to CH Kim our CEO for trusting an entrepreneur/operator to lead their investment strategy & execution for the region. Our board including Chairman BG for the encouragement. Also all wonderful teams in HQ & India - legal, financial, Publishing for their support (3/n) First thanks to CH Kim our CEO for trusting an entrepreneur/operator to lead their investment strategy & execution for the region. Our board including Chairman BG for the encouragement. Also all wonderful teams in HQ & India - legal, financial, Publishing for their support (3/n)

Anuj Tandon 🇮🇳 @Anuj_Tandon Nothing would have been possible without the founders of the wonderful companies who have trusted KRAFTON to be part of their journey most of them are on their own growth journeys. Tagging most of them - they are all doing awesome stuff. Thanks for trusting me as well (5/n) Nothing would have been possible without the founders of the wonderful companies who have trusted KRAFTON to be part of their journey most of them are on their own growth journeys. Tagging most of them - they are all doing awesome stuff. Thanks for trusting me as well (5/n)

Anuj Tandon 🇮🇳 @Anuj_Tandon Thanks to my small team of Nihansh and Nikita who have really gone above and beyond to work so hard in helping building this amazing portfolio. All the vendors (legal, financial) for working crazy hours. Thank you to Co-investors and fellow board members for your support. (6/n) Thanks to my small team of Nihansh and Nikita who have really gone above and beyond to work so hard in helping building this amazing portfolio. All the vendors (legal, financial) for working crazy hours. Thank you to Co-investors and fellow board members for your support. (6/n)

Anuj Tandon 🇮🇳 @Anuj_Tandon Last but not the least none of this was possible without the support of @hisohn who has been instrumental in shaping my career - and has been the most supportive boss one could have - He is just an overall amazing dude to work with. Thank you Sean. Fin (7/7) Thanks to everyone Last but not the least none of this was possible without the support of @hisohn who has been instrumental in shaping my career - and has been the most supportive boss one could have - He is just an overall amazing dude to work with. Thank you Sean. Fin (7/7) Thanks to everyone 🙏 https://t.co/t2QJJrWqUd

While MeitY is yet to give a green signal on BGMI's return, Anuj Tandon's departure from the post of Krafton India’s Head of Corporate Development and Investments might further delay the process. It remains to be seen when Krafton will find a suitable replacement and sort things out with MeitY so that BGMI can be made available to Indian gamers again.

