Krafton India’s Head of Corporate Development and Investments leaves company amid BGMI ban in India

Shocking all gamers and BGMI enthusiasts, earlier today, Anuj Tandon, Head of Corporate Development and Investments at Krafton India, tweeted mentioning his departure from the company. In the tweet, he highlighted that the upcoming week will be his last at Krafton India's office.
His bio on Twitter also reads "NOT incharge of BGMI" - which has created a huge buzz amongst fans and players who are eagerly waiting for the game to be relaunched in the Indian market.
More details about Anuj Tandon's departure from his post at Krafton India and how it can impact BGMI ban
Anuj Tandon mentioned that he along with his team at Krafton had built strategies in India and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and closed deals worth millions of dollars. According to Tandon, the task felt like running in a marathon.
His statements were:
"From building a strategy for KRAFTON in India and MENA and closing deals, building portfolio of investment worth INR 1100 Crore+ ( ~ $135M) most of it in India - with a very lean team where we have led most deals it has been like running sprints in a marathon."
He then went on to point out how under his regime, the company struck more than 200 deals in varying amounts of money. He stressed how this is India's decade of growth in the field of interactive entertainment and technology. He also mentioned how the MENA region could prove to be a huge market in the future and how Krafton is striving hard in that region.
His exact words were:
"We evaluated more than 200+ deals right from deal sizes of $100M+ to $250k - one conclusion - this is truly India’s decade in interactive entertainment & tech - also MENA is the next big global gaming market - don't sleep on it. KRAFTON continues to work hard in the region."
Anuj then showed his gratitude and thanked people in the company who believed in his vision and helped him grow in the process. His mentions included the likes of CH Kim, Sean Hyunil Sohn (CEO of Krafton India) and his team at the Indian headquarters, as well as several vendors.
While MeitY is yet to give a green signal on BGMI's return, Anuj Tandon's departure from the post of Krafton India’s Head of Corporate Development and Investments might further delay the process. It remains to be seen when Krafton will find a suitable replacement and sort things out with MeitY so that BGMI can be made available to Indian gamers again.