Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh discusses about a career in BGMI esports

BGMI athlete and content creator Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh is well-known for the consistency of his streams. Having started with PUBG Mobile, he has become an influential figure in the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scene and is loved by thousands of fans.

During his recent stream, one of his followers asked Scout about the future in Battlegrounds Mobile India (competitive gaming). The streamer replied:

"It depends upon your age. If you are under 16 or 17, then I will suggest you to complete your schooling at first because BGMI has been banned twice. Hence, I would not advise anyone to leave their studies and start focusing on any game. You must complete a certain level of qualification."

He continued explaining:

"The chances of mastering BGMI are pretty low for anyone. There is no guarantee as you might never end up as a pro player despite all of your efforts. At max, you have 10% chances of becoming a professional as the number of BGMI players is massive."

Scout further equated the career opportunities in BGMI with that of Cricket, as both require players to overcome an exceptional amount of competition. He suggested that gamers focus on scoring good marks and completing their education, guaranteeing a backup career.

Post the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Scout has been streaming titles like New State Mobile, Valorant, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, and more while also uploading vlogs and other interesting videos. Besides YouTube, Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh is also quite active on Loco.

BGMI ban has impacted the esports ecosystem around the game

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been blocked for more than five months now (Image via Sportskeeda)

After MeitY blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game's esports ecosystem got impacted quite badly. Since July 2022, fans have not witnessed any tournament for Battlegrounds Mobile India, as plenty got canceled due to the sudden ban. Thus, the professional players have been out of action for more than five months.

For the unversed, Battlegrounds Mobile India got blocked due to data security concerns. Although there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the game's return, Krafton has not made anything official. Furthermore, many fake download links have also made their way to the internet after the game got banned.

The esports scene around the game continues to remain at a halt indefinitely. Many streamers have moved on to other games like GTA V, Valorant, New State Mobile, and Apex Legends Mobile.

