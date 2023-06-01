Who is Jonathan? His BGMI ID, stats, and more explored

Jonathan Jude "Jonathan" Amaral is a legend of BGMI and PUBG Mobile esports. An assaulter, grenadier, and close-range beast, Jonathan plays multiple roles when he steps onto the virtual battlegrounds for crowd-favorite organization GodLike Esports. He has emerged as the MVP in multiple official and third-party tournaments, earning the title of "Universal MVP" as a result.

Besides being a top esports player, Jonathan is also one of the most followed Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTubers. He livestreams the game on his popular channel, Jonathan Gaming, and thousands of fans watch the broadcasts to learn more about the title from him.

Jonathan's stats in BGMI are impressive

Jonathan's BGMI ID and IGN

Jonathan's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID can be found using this code — 5112616229. Fans can also use his IGN, GxdLJON8THAN16 (GxdL stands for GodLike Esports), to visit his profile. His Player Level is 75, and his Evoground Level is 61. Both stats indicate the hours of hard work he puts in to maintain his position among the best BGMI players.

Jonathan is not a part of any in-game clan. Fans can use the aforementioned information to send him clan requests. Moreover, they can also help him rank up the popularity rankings (where he currently sits in the fifth rank) by sending him popularity gifts.

Seasonal stats and rank

Jonathan is in the Ace Dominator - Ruler 21 tier. So far, he has accumulated 6275 points, and there is a fair chance of him reaching the Conqueror tier in the next few days.

Jonathan's BGMI stats reflect why he is rated so highly (Image via Krafton)

The Universal MVP has treaded on the digital battlegrounds 374 times in the TPP Squad classic mode. Along with his teammates, he has secured a chicken dinner in 50 matchups (with a win rate of 13.4%). His team has also reached the top 10 in 241 matches (with a staggering top 10 rate of 64.4%).

In the current season, Jonathan boasts a total damage of 572010.8 along with an average damage of 1529.4. He has maintained an F/D ratio of 8.75, outplaying 3272 enemies. His laser-like sprays are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 16.6 with a total of 544 headshots.

In the ongoing C3S7, the GodLike Esports star's best performance was in a match where he bagged 31 finishes, with 4148 damage dealt in the process.

Note: These stats were collected at the time of writing and will change as Jonathan plays more matches during the season.

