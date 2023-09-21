Why was controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali arrested by the Japanese Police?

A clip of IRL streamer Johnny Somali is going viral on social media as it portrays the polarizing content creator getting arrested and handcuffed on a livestream by a number of Japanese policemen. The streamer is known for being controversial in the streets of Japan and received a lot of backlash a couple of months ago for his offensive tirade against its citizens.

While Johnny Somali has been detained by law enforcement before, this marked the first time he was handcuffed with a substantial amount of officers present. With the clip garnering traction on platforms such as X and Reddit, the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail had much to discuss.

Considering how many controversies the IRL streamer has been embroiled in, many wondered what finally got the Japanese police to arrest him. As per The Sankei News, it appears that the immediate reason was his being a prime suspect for allegedly breaking into a construction site of a hotel in Japan Bridge in Osaka City.

"This guy will never know shame": Viewers react to Johnny Somali getting arrested by the Japanese Police for alleged trespassing

Johnny Somali has made a name for himself for being a polarizing streamer. Earlier this year, he went viral for shouting, "Hiroshima, Nagasaki! We do again" in the subway. While that may not have caught the mainstream Japanese news, it appears that his recent arrest has, with The Sankei News reporting that while trespassing on the construction site, the streamer was allegedly calling a worker "Fukushima."

Many pointed out that while he has been detained by the authorities before, this is the first time he has been put in handcuffs. Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had an overwhelming reaction to the streamer's arrest, with many hoping that this would change him. One viewer even stated that Johnny Somali will "never know shame" and wondered how he has supporters:

"This guy will never know shame, he will continue his behavior even if every human abandons him which doesn't look like it will happen since he somehow has supporters."

Some even think that this might get the streamer deported from Japan.

One Redditor also shared a clip featuring the creator, in which he can be seen entering a construction site.

It is unclear how long Johnny Somali will be detained at the police station. However, another IRL streamer by the name JOEYKAOTYK was recently detained by the Japanese police for allegedly trespassing, with his detention period lasting for over a month.