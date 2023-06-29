Controversial streamer Johnny Somali has reportedly been banned from Kick for a period of three days

IRL streamer Johnny Somali has apparently been banned from Kick for three days. The content creator has gained a reputation on social media for his troublesome antics on live streams and saw quite some backlash for his actions when he was in Japan a few weeks ago. He is currently in Thailand, and it appears something he did yesterday on stream triggered the suspension.

As per clips shared by viewers, the streamer went live on YouTube today and questioned why he was banned from Kick. This was his initial reaction to not being able to go live on the platform:

"I don't know what I could have done to get a 72-hour dawg."

Talking about Ice Poseidon's recent arrest in Bangkok, Johnny Somali told his Kick ban might have something to do with that incident.

"They said perma ban or only till Ice is free. I guess they banned me till Ice is free."

Earlier in the stream, he did mention that it might have been an offensive TTS message, but no official confirmation on the suspension has come out yet.

Day after Johnny Somali pretended to be a lawyer for one of the Ice Poseidon's groups, Kick served him with a three-day ban

For those out of the loop, Paul "Ice Poseidon" and his group of Kick streamers were thrown out of a hotel in Bangkok after Paul started acting indecently in the lounge area. They were subsequently arrested by the police, and as per viewers, many of Ice Poseidon's fans appear to be holding Johnny Somali responsible for the incident.

After the arrest, it appears that the streamer tried to intervene with the staff by claiming he was a lawyer and a legal representative of one of the people being handed over to the police. Clips shared on Twitter show that the hotel manager promptly shut him down and asked him to leave the premises.

T.R_3 @TR380009080 JohnnySomali came to steal "CONTENT"

sayin " i'm a lawyer" This MF is real rubbish.

Unfortunately he wasn't one of them. but soon he'll be the one. JohnnySomali came to steal "CONTENT"sayin " i'm a lawyer" This MF is real rubbish.Unfortunately he wasn't one of them. but soon he'll be the one. https://t.co/NllujjLaQX

Fans also pointed out that Johnny Somali is known for his controversial actions, with the most egregious one probably being his going on an especially racist tirade in a Japanese train where he was shouting about Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

The clip of him getting banned from Kick has received quite some traction on r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the general reactions.

Readers might also be interested to know that Johnny Somali was apparently assaulted during his time in Japan, with the police getting involved.

Poll : 0 votes