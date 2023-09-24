Did Ice Poseidon hide camera in room to record an escort for content? Kick streamer dispels rumors following swatting incident

Controversial IRL streamer Ice Poseidon was recently detained by the Australian police on camera, causing many in the community to think that he had gotten himself arrested. With many trying to find out about the possible reasons for the police to get involved, a clip from the same livestream featuring an escort and another man was cited by many as a probable reason for the detention.

With clips of the s*x worker going viral on social media, many had thought that was the reason the police approached the Kick streamer. But it appears that he was swatted by prank callers, which led to the Brisbane police taking him to the station. Furthermore, Ice Poseidon has hit back at the claims that he had put a hidden camera in a room to secretly record the escort.

In a recent post on X, he wrote:

"Wasn't a "hidden camera" and I got swatted after not arrested. Buck adding to the Twitter cancelation nonsense!!! Figure your sh*t out twitter it's LEGAL content that even the police wrote off as LEGAL and safe."

Ice Poseidon swatting and escort controversy explained

Ice Poseidon has been embroiled in a number of controversies over his career as a content creator. Earlier this year, he got into a lot of trouble in Bangkok after getting kicked out of a hotel for giving lap dances in the lounge. He and another IRL streamer were arrested by the police and could not leave the country for some time due to legal hurdles.

Knowing this, the news of his apparent arrest in Australia got even more traction online. But it appears that this time it was just a case of swatting that got him temporarily detained by law enforcement.

However, before the streamer could explain it, clips from his livestream featuring a s*x worker had gone viral. For context, he had paid a local man money to hire an escort. A clip showing the woman leaving subsequently went viral, with many thinking that it was the reason for the police arrest, with some insinuating that he had hidden cameras in the room.

As it turns out, neither was he arrested due to this nor were there any hidden cameras. As proof, Ice Poseidon uploaded a video on X that clearly shows that the s*x worker was made aware of the cameras and the livestream before she started kissing that man.

10 seconds into the clip above, the man can be heard pointing to the camera and saying that there was a livestream going on and the woman appeared to be okay with it.

Social media reacts to Ice Poseidon's post

Here are some of the general reactions to the clip posted by the Kick streamer.

Readers should note that another Kick streamer also made headlines recently. Johnny Somali, a controversial IRL streamer known for his antics in Japan, was arrested by the Japanese police on trespassing charges.