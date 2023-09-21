Why was Ice Poseidon arrested in Australia? Reasons explored

Controversial Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" and his group were arrested on livestream today in Australia, with the officers revealing that they were being detained due to allegations of s*xual assault. The IRL creator is no stranger to scandals and has been arrested multiple times due to his antics on stream. Aew months ago, he, along with a fellow streamer, had to issue a public apology in Bangkok for behaving inappropriately inside a hotel, where the manager got him arrested.

This time, however, the charge that was mentioned by the police while arresting Ice Poseidon was quite grave and fans did not appreciate the law enforcement officers detaining the streamers. Some viewers, however, pointed out an incident that had happened on stream sometime before the arrest involving a s*x worker, which might have been the reason. Read on to know more.

Ice Poseidon hid cameras to film a man and an escort in the same livestream where he got arrested

Expand Tweet

Paul "Ice Poseidon" is known as one of the pioneers of the IRL streaming genre. But the veteran content creator has been embroiled in a number of controversies that have left him banned from platforms such as Twitch. Recently his platform of choice has been Kick.com, with its founder taking an active interest in his livestreams. Eddie Craven, the Australian billionaire founder of the platform, was watching the stream when the arrest took place and even wrote "standby" in chat.

While many fans are up in arms after Ice Poseidon's arrest, a clip from the very same broadcast portraying a sketchy encounter with a s*x worker is going viral on social media. Some even commented that the clip may have been the reason.

Expand Tweet

For context, Ice Poseidon had paid a local man to hire an escort and then hidden cameras in the room so that he could film it. The streamer himself was just outside the room and was waiting for things to happen. However, it appears that while the s*x worker and the local man were kissing, someone informed the former that there were hidden cameras in the room, causing her to walk out.

Readers should note that while this behavior is extremely creepy and problematic, there is no evidence to suggest it was the escort who called the police. In fact, most viewers seem to think it was other people on the phone. Here are a couple of reactions to the clip.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Viewer reactions to the clip (Image via X)

Ice Poseidon has been arrested while livestreaming before. Earlier this year while streaming in Bangkok, he and his group were thrown out of a luxury hotel. The manager was furious to see him giving lap dances in the lounge area and handed the streamer to the police, who arrested him for disturbing the peace.