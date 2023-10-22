"I'm here to support Twitch!" - Adin Ross gets kicked out of TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas while wearing Kick merch

Controversial internet personality Adin Ross has made headlines once again after he got kicked out of TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The content creator and his friends attended the second day of the ongoing streamer convention, and they were seen wearing t-shirts with Kick branding all over. During his IRL broadcast, Ross was approached by TwitchCon staff, who asked him to leave the premises.

The Florida native was taken aback when he heard the staff member's request and responded:

"Whoa! What did we do?! What did we do? What did we... I was just here for five seconds! I paid! What do I have to leave for?"

Adin Ross went on to say that he attended TwitchCon 2023 to "support" the Amazon-owned platform:

"I paid! What, I'm here just to... I'm here to support Twitch! What did I do?! Bro, Cuffem, we were here for three seconds, bro!"

"They're jealous Kick is taking over" - Fans react to Adin Ross getting kicked out of TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas

In another viral clip on X (formerly Twitter), Adin Ross and his bodyguard got into a heated argument with TwitchCon staff after they asked him to leave the premises. After the latter seemingly got physical with the 23-year-old, the streamer remarked:

"Just don't touch me!"

The Kick ambassador attempted to de-escalate the situation by alerting his bodyguard that police officers had arrived at the scene. He also sought clarification for the decision, saying:

"We're going to leave because they've got cops around here, bro. I'm not going to let you get... can you just tell me what I did? That's all I want to know, what I did. We're going to leave. Just, what did I do? That's all I want to know - what I did?"

The staff revealed the reason Adin Ross was kicked out of the convention, claiming he and his friends "violated TwitchCon conduct":

"These people have violated TwitchCon conduct. (The streamer inquires what their statement meant) You have to figure that out."

As mentioned earlier, the content creator was trending on the social media platform, with numerous netizens weighing in. Some believed Ross "deserved" to be kicked out:

Others claimed Adin Ross "made" Twitch:

X user @FeenDeuce's comment attracted over 1.1k likes, in which they wrote:

"Adin made their platform, and now they're jealous Kick is taking over."

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

It was also reported that streamers who attended TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas with Adin Ross were banned from the platform.