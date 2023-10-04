"Leaking illegally obtained DMs on stream" - Adept's first Twitch ban leaves fans speculating

On October 4, 2023, Twitch streamer Sammy "Adept" got banned from the livestreaming platform for the first time. This update came via @StreamerBans, an automated account on X (formerly Twitter). The news quickly went viral in the streaming community, leaving fans to speculate about the possible reason behind the ban.

A discussion thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit received over 280 comments in less than an hour, with Redditor u/tk204 writing:

"(She) was leaking illegally obtained DMs on stream."

"Allegedly doxing one of xQc's mods then being mass reported" - Netizens chime in on Adept's first Twitch ban

Adept and her ex-boyfriend Felix "xQc" have been embroiled in a major feud and a legal battle. Things reached a boiling point on September 30, 2023, when the streamer accused the French-Candian personality of allegedly paying his channel's head moderator in exchange for s*x. She posted a series of Instagram Stories that showcased xQc's conversations with an individual.

In one of the Instagram Stories, Adept wrote:

"Any streamers out there that are desperate enough to have s*x with their head moderators when they're lonely... don't talk about it with them over Discord. There's probably receipts out there. So cringe. So embarrassing."

She followed up with:

"Preaching about life 'choices' when you choose to pay your mod thousands to f**k you? You know what... you're right. You got me. I forgot... wrist, house... etc."

On October 1, 2023, xQc responded to the leak of his private conversations, claiming that his ex-girlfriend allegedly took over 700 pictures from his phone. He also stated that these included his Discord chat and phone logs:

"You can see super-imposed pictures and it's all logs. It was like Discord logs and phone logs. Right? And it was like 720 or whatever the f**k. It was 700s. It was 700!"

Timestamp: 01:02:30

Adept's Twitch channel was banned for the first time just three days later. At the time of writing, the following message appears when one tries to access her channel:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

As mentioned earlier, the news has gained a lot of traction on social media, with the Reddit community sharing their thoughts on what could've led to the streamer's ban.

U/xantonio wrote:

According to another Redditor, Adept allegedly "harassed" Twitch partner streamer CoconutB:

One viewer cited the streamer's recent Instagram Stories in which she mentioned xQc's head moderator:

Drama Alert on X also reported on the situation and wrote:

"Adept banned on Twitch for allegedly doxing one of xQc's mods then being mass reported.

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

xQc has also commented on the situation. He claimed he had nothing to do with his ex-girlfriend's first Twitch ban, adding that "things happened naturally in a logical outcome."