Adept accuses xQc of allegedly having s*x with moderator in exchange for money, Twitch star responds

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" and his ex-partner Sam "Adept," also a Twitch streamer, have once again found themselves at loggerheads after the latter posted some shocking allegations against the French-Canadian. Today (September 30), Adept took to her official Instagram account to post some defamatory stories, accusing Felix of soliciting his moderators to have s*xual relations with him.

It's unclear if it actually bears any legal repercussions as far as their legal dispute is concerned. Nonetheless, the stories were eye-brow-raising, to say the least. For instance, Adept first posted a story stating:

"Any streamers out there that are desperate enough to have s*x with their head moderators when they're lonely...don't talk about it with them over Discord."

Adept insinuates that Felix may have paid his mods to have s*x (Image via Instagram)

"You choose to pay your mod thousands to f**k" - Adept drops huge allegations against xQc

Twitch streamers Adept and xQc have been in a prolonged feud regarding their supposed marriage and personal relationship. Throughout this time, both have made various allegations against each other. The latest one, coming from Adept's side, is pretty surprising. In a second story she shared, she wrote:

"Peaching about life "choices" when you choose to pay your mod thousands to f**k you?"

Adept's second story about the accusation (Image via Instagram)

Although the screenshots lack conclusive evidence due to the names being censored, it appears highly probable that Adept is directing her allegations toward xQc. In one of the Discord chat screenshots involving xQc, it is evident that he was discussing a significant sum of money, indicated as "10K" in the chat logs. Here's what she wrote:

"Maybe it's time to stop waffling every now and then."

Adept shares more screenshots of Discord chat logs (Image via Instagram)

xQc's response

Felix has addressed the allegations through his Instagram stories, although his response was not explicit. He shared a couple of stories, one of which seemed to indirectly reference Adept and the situation between them. He wrote:

"Imagine ruining your life over ego. Millions of options and continuously choosing the worst ones."

Felix hits back at ex-partner Adept (Image via Instagram)

The streamer also posted a second and, as of now, last update, stating:

"What a sad way to go down."

Felix's cryptic stories go viral (Image via Instagram)

As of now, the identity of the moderator remains unknown, and how Adept obtained the chat logs remains unclear. It remains to be seen whether this situation will have any legal consequences.