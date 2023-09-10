“I legit retire from soccer” - xQc quits football after his disasterclass in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has declared, with an air of finality, that he will never grace a football (soccer) field again following his abysmal showing in the Sidemen Charity Match yesterday (September 9). Felix, who was the goalkeeper for the YouTube All-Stars XI, endured a nightmarish match, with his team suffering an 8-5 loss.

The misery was compounded by Felix's own costly mistakes, leading to a dismal performance rating of just 0.3. After the event, the streamer was seen sharing his thoughts in the offline chat of his Twitch channel, where he stated:

"I legit retire from soccer, permanently."

xQc to retire from football? (Image via xQcChatMessages/Twitter)

"I fell on my wrist during warmup" - xQc reveals getting hurt prior to kick-off

xQc recently delivered one of the lowest-rated performances in Sidemen Charity Events history, achieving a staggeringly low rating of 0.3 out of 5. However, the Canadian streamer disclosed that his subpar display might be attributed to sustaining an injury during the pre-match warm-ups. He stated:

"Ngl this sounds like excuses, but I fell on my wrist during warmup and it flaired up my fracture again, I gotta get that sh*t fixed up asap."

Streamer reveals getting injured ahead of the match (Image via Twitter)

The streamer did, however, acknowledge his lackluster performance in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 in the Twitch offline chat when he wrote:

"Sh*t, what a disaster LOL."

Felix acknowledges his and his team's poor performance (Image via Twitter)

The streamer also playfully poked fun at his own performance on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He posted a picture of a faux gate, comically implying that he was easily bypassed on the field. He posted:

Felix self-trolls his performance in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 (Image via Twitter)

What did the fans say?

His recent Twitch comments sparked a flurry of trolling remarks, with many users humorously emphasizing his subpar performance. Here are some notable ones:

Fans troll the streamer's performance (Image via Twitter)

Departing the football pitch might not be the only thing he considers retiring from. Before yesterday's event, he tweeted that if he lost, he would discontinue creating reaction content on his Twitch and Kick streams. Read more about the story by clicking here.