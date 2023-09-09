Sidemen Charity Match 2023 player ratings: How did each player perform?

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 recently took place in West Ham's London Stadium and certainly lived up to expectations, culminating in an action-packed footballing affair. With this game involving so many high-profile names from the world of online content creation, fans' eyes were glued to the pitch as Sidemen FC faced YouTube All-Stars — which includes IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, xQc, and others.

The event saw high scores similar to its predecessors, ending in an 8-5 score in favor of Sidemen FC. Multiple players registered goals in this match, which involved drama, long shots, injuries, and even a blunder that led to an own goal. With so much occurring over the course of 90 minutes, fans are curious to know how their favorite content creators performed in this fierce showdown.

Note: These player ratings are based on data from FOTMOB.

Hat-trick hero Manny steals the show and tops the player ratings in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 was a success on many fronts, generating millions for charity while also delivering some intense and exciting footballing action involving popular content creators. With so many online personalities coming together for this clash, it was intriguing to see who could hold their own on the pitch.

While fans are already aware of how capable Miniminter, TBJZL, ChrisMD, and Theo Baker are when it comes to this beautiful game, all eyes were on newcomers like Kai Cenat and xQc. IShowSpeed was also the center of attention and ended up creating a plethora of chances for his team despite failing to score.

These are the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 player ratings for Sidemen FC

Expand Tweet

With the Sidemen emerging victorious and scoring eight goals, it comes as no surprise that their player ratings are rather impressive. Here are all the participants of this game and how much they got in terms of ratings:

KSI: 7.0

Lazarbeam: 5.6

Calfreezy: 6.5

Wroetoshaw: 6.4

JME: 6.0

Zerkaa: 6.3

TBJZL: 8.8

Behzinga: 8.3

MrBeast: 6.4

Vikkstar123: 6.9

Miniminter: 9.0

Callux: 6.3

Airrack: 7.0

AngryGinge13: 7.0

Manny: 9.7

Randolph: 6.9

Tareeq: 7.4

TBJZL's brother Manny proved once again that he is among the best football players on YouTube by scoring a hat-trick. Twitch streamer AngryGinge13 was also impressive on his debut, putting on a defensive masterclass.

Expand Tweet

Despite winning this game, conceding five goals led to Sidemen FC's backline having a relatively low score. KSI made plenty of impressive saves but also scored an own goal that led to his rating being butchered.

These are the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 player ratings for YouTube All-Stars

Expand Tweet

While they might have lost the game, YouTube All-Stars did not go down without a fight. They had some remarkable performers of their own, featuring the following ratings on FOTMOB:

Niko: 7.7

Kai Cenat: 6.3

Theo Baker: 5.7

IShowSpeed: 7.6

Filly: 6.7

ChrisMD: 9.0

Max Fosh: 5.6

JiDion: 3.8

WillNE: 5.5

Danny Aarons: 3.9

xQc: 0.3

AboFlah: 5.9

Chunkz: 8.7

Dennis: 6.1

Jacksepticeye: 6.3

Karl Jacobs: 6.4

Kon: 6.0

Popular American streamer xQc certainly had a bad game, conceding eight goals, hardly making any good saves, and ending this match with the lowest score out of any player involved in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023.

On the other hand, IShowSpeed secured a respectable rating despite missing a penalty and several important chances over the course of this game.