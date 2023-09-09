Sidemen Charity Match 2023 raises nearly £2 million in just two hours, fans react

2023's Sidemen Charity Match stands out as one of the most significant YouTube occasions of this year, featuring renowned content creators participating in the game. It's important to highlight that the entire event is being dedicated to charitable causes. Remarkably, during the halftime — only two hours into the stream — an astonishing £1.95 million was raised.

For those unfamiliar with the details, this event is contributing its donations to several charitable organizations such as Rays of Sunshine, which supports terminally ill children; Brightside, which promotes equal opportunities for children; the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM); and the Teenage Cancer Trust, an organization that helps treat cancer patients between the ages of 13-24.

Sidemen raises nearly 2 million pounds in a couple of hours of stream (Image via Sidemen/YouTube)

Fans help raise nearly £2 million during Sidemen Charity Match livestream

The Sidemen Charity Match has established itself as a prominent YouTube event in 2023. Last year, this event reached an impressive milestone, peaking at 2.4 million concurrent viewers with thousands of individuals generously donating their money. The 2022 edition successfully garnered over £1 million in donations.

This year's event has continued the trend, with viewers contributing nearly £2 million by halftime. As an additional incentive, fans who made donations exceeding £50 had their names prominently displayed on the livestream's top corner.

Another notable charity involved in the event is MM7 Education, an initiative led by Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter. This organization is dedicated to nurturing the curiosity of children and offers them exciting opportunities such as educational excursions and field trips.

Considering that the livestream is still ongoing and the match is yet to conclude, it is highly likely that this event's raised money will continue to rise.

Here's what fans said about the Sidemen Charity Match

With the full-time still ahead, the match has generated a wide range of reactions. This is primarily because of the game featuring prominent figures.

For instance, one of the highlights of this match's first half was when IShowSpeed got the ball off MrBeast's feet with a sliding tackle.

Here are some notable clips making the rounds on Twitter/X:

For those willing to contribute, they can donate their desired amount directly through the Sidemen official website (SidemenFC.com). All proceeds will be equally distributed among the charities involved.