What charity is the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 for? Prize money and more

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is right around the corner, and the hype surrounding it is at an all-time high. Numerous prominent internet personalities, including Darren "IShowSpeed," Felix "xQc," Kai Cenat, Karl Jacobs, Sean "Jacksepticeye," and more, will compete to raise funds for a variety of charities. The following organizations are supported by this year's influencer event:

Brightside

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

Teenage Cancer Trust

Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity

m7 Education

Even before the match kicked off, the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 raised a total of £31,167.98. At the time of writing, the top donations came from the following individuals:

Taking a closer look at the charities for which the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is raising funds

As mentioned earlier, Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is raising funds for five different organizations. The first, Brightside, is Sidemen's own charity, registered in England and Wales.

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, or CALM, is a suicide prevention helpline that was established in 1997. It eventually became the United Kingdom's national charity in 2006. An excerpt from their website reads:

"125 people a week die by suicide, CALM exists to change that. CALM’s been shouting about suicide prevention since 1997, when our life-saving helpline launched. Originally set up as an NHS pilot, the helpline started out in Merseyside. CALM became a national charity in 2006, meaning we could support people who needed us across the country. We’ve come a long way since then, with momentous campaigns and calls for change."

The Teenage Cancer Trust is the third organization supported by the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. They offer care and support tailored specifically to young people diagnosed with cancer. Here is some more information about this charity:

"Teenage Cancer Trust offers unique care and support, designed for and with young people. We fund specialized nurses, youth workers, and hospital units in the NHS, so young people have dedicated staff and facilities to support them throughout treatment.

The excerpt continues:

We run events for young people with cancer to help them regain independence and meet other young people going through something similar. And we provide easy-to-understand information about every aspect of living with cancer as a young person."

Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity is a London-based initiative, aimed at children aged 3 to 18 who are suffering from serious illnesses. It operates similarly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes and providing assistance to hospitals:

"Rays of Sunshine brightens the lives of seriously ill young people and their families by granting wishes and providing ongoing support within hospitals. We believe that every child deserves to experience happiness and put their illness on hold – even if it is just for one day. Our work creates a positive distraction, reduces isolation, improves self-esteem and creates precious memories and smiles."

The fifth charity being supported by the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is m7 Education. This organization promotes "educational equality" by funding opportunities that benefit, both, students and teachers.

An excerpt from their official website reads:

"Previously m7E, M7 Education has taken the idea of helping educational equality one step further by making sure the experiences help increase the student’s aspirations as well as attainment. We find state schools with above 30% pupil premium and help fund educational experiences that will help both the students and the teachers!"

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 will premiere on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. BST. Fans can catch the coverage on Sidemen's official YouTube channel.