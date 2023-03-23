"You're f**ked" - Kyedae calls out Mizkif after the latter says he "click-baited" a Make-A-Wish video

On March 22, 2023, Twitch star Kyedae got together with One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" to play Valorant. While waiting in the pre-game lobby, the former recalled how some community members reacted after she made a Make-A-Wish joke at The Streamer Awards 2023.

As the conversation progressed, Mizkif mentioned a video in which he fulfilled someone's Make-A-Wish request. He claimed that he jumped out of a 20-story building, saying that it "was not a big deal."

However, the Austin, Texas-based personality also stated that he received backlash from the community, who claimed that the streamer "click-baited" the video as he wore a harness.

When Kyedae heard Mizkif's statements, she called him out by saying:

"You're f**ked. You click-baited. You made a video out of someone else's Make-A-Wish?"

"They thought that I was making a really f**ked up joke" - Kyedae talks about the controversial joke she made at The Streamer Awards while conversing with Mizkif

Mizkif and Kyedae were gearing up to play Valorant at the one-hour mark of the former's livestream on March 23. As they waited in the pre-game lobby, the OTK co-founder started laughing after remembering a joke the latter told at The Streamer Awards 2023.

Kyedae then stated that some people did not realize she was diagnosed with cancer and assumed she made a bad joke at the annual awards ceremony:

"No, but you know what's crazy? So, I made that Make-A-Wish joke, like, on stage. And some people didn't realize that I actually had cancer. So they thought that I was, like, making a really, like f**ked up joke."

Mizkif wondered how Make-A-Wish worked and inquired if the Valorant Streamer of the Year would be selected. She responded:

"Shut the f**k up. No. Wait, I'm pretty sure I'm too old. Do we have to be a certain age? 21. Yeah, I guess I'm still... I'm old now, yes. I think... Oh, they said that it's under 18."

Timestamp: 01:10:50

Continuing further, Mizkif recalled fulfilling a Make-A-Wish request. He also explained why he received criticism from the community:

"Not to brag or anything. But I... I jumped from a 20-story building for Make-A-Wish. It wasn't a big deal. Yeah, my viewers have been telling me for years to jump off a building. So I thought I'd do it. And... they were p*ssed when I click-baited it and that I had a harness. But..."

Hearing the statements, Kyedae called out Mizkif for making a video of someone's Make-A-Wish. The latter responded with a lighthearted remark:

"Isn't that what I'm doing today?"

Both streamers burst out laughing, with Kyedae adding:

"Yay, chat! This is my Make-A-Wish! No, this is funny. Yes, I like this."

Fans react to the streamers' interaction

The YouTube comments section attracted over 54 fan reactions. Here's a snapshot of some notable comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamers' interaction (Image via Mizkif Clips/YouTube)

For context, Kyedae made headlines on March 13, 2023, after winning an accolade at The Streamer Awards 2023. She was nominated alongside other notable Valorant content creators such as Jodi "QuarterJade," Tarik "tarik," and Shahzeb "ShahZaM."

However, the streaming community was divided after she won the award in the category, as some believed that she was not deserving of the award.

