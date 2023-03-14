"Chat, we don't want problems" - Mizkif gets emotional while taking to his community about friendship with xQc

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" dedicated a livestream on March 14 to discussing the recently held Streamer Awards. During the stream, Mizkif opened up about reconnecting with Felix "xQc" and became emotional while discussing a "heart-to-heart" conversation they had. The content creator went on to reveal that he and xQc had known each other for a long time, but many of their viewers were unaware of their friendship.

Mizkif responded to those who claimed that the two streamers didn't get along, asserting that the narrative was "completely false." He stated:

"Chat, we don't want problems. We're all human. And at one point, it's me, xQc, Lacari, Esfand, Poke, and Erobb. We're all taking shots. It was like, 'Damn!' And we're all having fun with each other. We're f**king around. It was like, 'Damn! This is what I wanted.' It was really nice to see."

Mizkif responds to those who claim that he and xQc "hate" each other

The conversation on the topic began at the 02:20-hour mark of his broadcast on March 14, when Mizkif mentioned reconnecting with xQc at The Streamer Awards 2023. He stated:

"We both look at each other. I gave him a nod and he gives me a nod. And I go over to him and... he, dude... we had a pretty serious heart-to-heart. It was nice. He, like, helped me. He was like... it was nice. Yes, I cried again and he might have too, honestly. It was... it was very nice. 'You're an emotional p*ssy.' Chat, do you know? What the hell? Okay, like, have you ever met xQc? You'd cry too."

A few moments later, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) addressed those who claimed the two streamers were feuding. Mizkif refuted the claims and added that he had one of the best IRL streams with xQc back in the day:

"We go way back. Like, we go, me and xQc go back five years, almost. We go way back! And I think a lot of people think that like, 'Oh, me and him never were friends. We don't like each other. We never do it.' It's just completely false. He used to live right next to me. We used to hang out. In my opinion, we had the best IRL streams ever, which is when he was stuck Downtown, and me and Poke saved him."

Timestamp: 02:20:35

Mizkif went on to clarify that they did not hate each other:

"And people are like, 'Oh, everyone always hated each other.' It's not true, dude. We were all boys. 2018-2019, we were all boys."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The streamer's emotional address became one of the most popular posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting over 965 upvotes and 245 comments. Here are some notable fan reactions:

Fans on Reddit reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While one viewer called the content creator's IRL stream with xQc "amazing," another community member recalled Matthew's viewers collaborating with Felix's fanbase during the viral r/Place event.

