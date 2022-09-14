“Challenge accepted” - xQc throws shade at Mizkif’s charitable donations, the latter responds

Earlier on September 13, the streaming community witnessed a streamer drama when Felix "xQc" and Matthew "Mizkif" called out each other during their respective livestreams.

It all started when Mizkif hosted a Q&A broadcast and answered numerous fan questions. One viewer asked the streamer for his input regarding the Austin, Texas-based crew's "gatekeeping" drama. Matthew's response was:

"Felix, if you want to go to drama, let's talk about how you ditched the Creator Clash at the last minute to go gamble by yourself! When the Creator Clash was for charity, and they were all relying on you, have to change the name, and everyone that was going, because you ditched to go gamble!"

After some time, xQc responded to Mizkif's remarks and threw shade at the latter's charitable efforts.

Matthew then decided to refute the former Overwatch pro's argument and responded:

"Okay! Challenge accepted!"

xQc and Mizkif call out each other, following the latter's Q&A livestream

At the two-hour mark of Felix's most recent livestream, the streamer received the following donation message while discussing the controversy:

"Felix, is your hearing okay? He's talking about Creator Clash, not S**tcamp. I repeat, Creator Clash, not S**tcamp."

The French-Canadian personality argued that both events were the same and that he didn't care about it:

"Bro, same f***ing thing. I don't give a s**t. It's the same f***ing thing. I got called out for that. It's the same f***ing thing, bro! What are you talking about, man? Who cares?"

Another viewer clarified that Creator Clash was a charitable event. Felix used the opportunity to slam Mizkif, saying:

"It's for charity? Okay then, then challenge impossible. Miz donates for charity when he's not given a bag or a sponsorship, or a f***ing bag. Boom, I guess. Okay, can we now play this f***ing thing, or what? I mean, dude. You want to f***ing do this, man? Bro, like, keep f***ing getting cooked on a stick? Like, Jesus Christ, man!"

Timestamp: 02:55:40

On Mizkif's broadcast, the streamer was looking through the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit when he came across xQc's viral streaming moment. After watching the clip, the One True King (OTK) co-founder took on the former's "impossible challenge."

He opened his Twitter handle and read out loud a recent update posted by fellow Twitch streamer Perseus:

"Got a chance to see Mount Rainer, as well as Mount Saint Helens. It was so unreal, I am happy to be able to do this kind of stuff now. Still want to say huge thanks to Mizkif, and his community for helping me to have the ability to get around."

Timestamp: 06:46:17

After reading out loud one more tweet, Mizkif hit back at xQc, saying:

"Hmm, I really got a bag here. Really got the bag, man, when Austin (AustinShow) drove the car I bought. Really got the bag. Oh, Ewok? I got the bag on that."

Fans react to Mizkif responding to xQc

The reaction thread on r/LivestreamFail attracted more than 190 fan comments, with some community members comparing Matthew and Felix's charitable efforts:

Fans on Reddit commenting on the recent streamer drama (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Others commented on xQc's gambling sponsorship:

Here are some more fan reactions:

This wasn't the only reaction thread on the streamer-focused subreddit, as Redditors shared several different moments from Mizkif and xQc's livestreams.

Earlier in June, xQc made accusations against Texas-based streamers of being extremely "hostile" and overly "competitive." Although Felix refrained from naming anyone, many in the community considered it a dig at OTK members, including Mizkif.

