Sidemen Charity Match 2023: Full squad and lineup for Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars XI revealed

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is all set to premiere on screens tomorrow, September 9, 2023. Leading up to the event, the UK YouTube group has unveiled the full roster of players who will be participating. Similar to the previous year, this year's event will showcase some of the most prominent personalities, both in and out of the game.

In the previous edition, the event concluded with a thrilling 8-7 victory for SDMN FC (Sidemen FC) against the visiting team, YouTube All-Stars XI. However, this year, with the inclusion of new participants and varied team compositions, it remains uncertain which direction the outcome will lean.

Entire confirmed squad for the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Both teams are well-equipped this time as they prepare for the Sidemen Charity Match. The assembly of creators and streamers is gearing up to perform at the packed London Stadium, which can accommodate up to 60,000 spectators.

Here is the full roster of players included in the Sidemen FC match-day squad:

JJ "KSI"

Josh "Zerkaa"

Lannan "LazarBeam"

Ethan "Behzinga"

Callum "Callux"

Tobi "TBJZL"

Callum "Calfreezy"

Jimmy "MrBeast"

Vik "Vikkstar123"

Harry "Wrotoshaw"

Simon "Miniminter"

Tareq

Deji

Morgan "angryginge13"

Andrew "Randolph"

Jamie "JME"

Manager: Billy Wingrove (F2 Freestylers)

Here is the full confirmed squad for YouTube All-Stars XI:

Felix "xQc"

Karl Jacobs

Amin "Chunkz"

Theo Baker

Jidon "JiDion"

Chris "ChrisMD"

Max Fosh

Darren "IShowSpeed"

Danny Aarons

Felipé "Yung Filly"

Niko Omilana

Sean "Jacksepticeye"

Duke Dennis

Kai Cenat

William "WillNE"

Hassan "AboFlah"

Eric "Airrack"

Manager: Mark Goldbridge (The United Stand)

Predicted line up

Similar to the previous year, the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 event has once again teamed up with the football news and live score app, FotMob. The official app has even provided a speculated lineup that may take the field, although it's important to note that this lineup is yet to be officially confirmed. Here is the post:

Predicted lineup ahead of the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 (Image via FotMob)

Another point that readers should keep in mind is that since it's just a friendly match, both team managers have the freedom to make an unlimited number of substitutions for their respective sides.

Where and when will the match be on?

Fans fortunate enough to secure tickets will have the opportunity to witness the match firsthand at London Stadium, which doubles as the home stadium for the Premier League club West Ham United.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be available to watch via a live stream on the Sidemen's official YouTube channel.

The live stream is scheduled to commence at 2:15 pm local time. However, fans can anticipate the confirmed lineup to be unveiled approximately an hour before kickoff.