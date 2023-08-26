Sidemen Charity Match 2023: All streamers and content creators confirmed to be participating in the event

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is gearing up for its fifth instalment this September, and this time, the anticipation is even greater. The event is poised to be on a much larger scale, featuring prominent content creators and streamers from the world of Twitch and YouTube.

In 2022, the Sidemen Charity Match achieved an impressive milestone of 2.4 million peak viewership on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched live events on the platform.

As the upcoming edition approaches, and with the involvement of even more prominent figures, the expectations are set even higher.

MrBeast, xQc, Kai Cenat and more set to play in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Similar to the previous year, this year's Sidemen Charity Match will showcase the participation of some of the most prominent content creators in the industry.

For those unfamiliar, the host team, Sidemen FC, will include the seven core members of the group, Simon "Miniminter," Tobi "TBJZL," JJ "KSI," Vikram "Vikkstar123," Ethan "Behzinga," Harry "W2S," and Josh "Zerkaa."

In order to complete their team roster last year, they brought in notable figures like Jimmy "MrBeast." The YouTube sensation is now slated to make a comeback for the second consecutive year.

A noteworthy addition making their debut at the event is Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc." Having expressed his interest in participating since the previous year, he is now set to join the event. This time around, he is anticipated to take on the role of a goalkeeper, potentially playing for either the host team or the opposing side (YouTube All-Stars XI).

Another significant name making their debut is Twitch streamer and AMP member Kai Cenat. The announcement of his participation was made recently, on August 25.

Kai has a prior history of collaboration with the Sidemen, and he even invited KSI to his stream during his visit to the United States.

Last year, popular YouTube streamer Jidon "JiDion" was initially announced as a participant. Unfortunately, due to a passport misplacement, he couldn't travel to the UK for the event. However, he's all set to join the match this time around.

Another prominent figure who might potentially take part is Darren "IShowSpeed." Presently, there is some uncertainty surrounding his participation as he was hospitalized earlier this month (August). Despite this setback, he has conveyed his intention to recover in time for the event.

Other familiar names, including Airrack, Niko Omilana (Beta Squad), JME, Chandler Hallow, Danny Aarons, Theo Baker, ChrisMD, and Callux, are all slated to make a comeback for this year's event.

The remaining players are expected to be revealed over the upcoming weeks.

The Sidemen Charity Match is scheduled to take place on September 9 at the London Stadium. The event will be live-streamed for free on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.