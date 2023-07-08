“Please don’t lose your passport this time” - Sidemen reveal YouTuber JiDion is participating in the Charity Match 2023

The Sidemen members took to their Sidecast podcast (Episode 82) to reveal that YouTube streamer Jidon "JiDion" will be among the players in the forthcoming Sidemen Charity Football Match 2023. For those unfamiliar, he was initially slated to take part in the event last year. However, due to an unfortunate eviction from his residence, he misplaced his passport.

Regrettably, due to the loss of his passport, Jidon could not travel to the UK. However, he will definitely be partaking in this year's event. Nevertheless, Tobi "TBJZL," a fellow member of the group, expressed his concern:

"Please don’t lose your passport this time”

Sidemen confirm JiDion for the upcoming Charity Football event

JiDion has established himself as one of the rapidly rising streamers within the online community. Although he couldn't join the event last year, he has already made notable appearances in several Sidemen videos. One of them is the "20 Women v 1" video series.

This year, however, JiDion is set to be a part of the upcoming charity football event scheduled for September 9, 2023. Initially hinting at his participation, Vik "Vikkstar123" said:

"His name starts with a 'J.' He was supposed to play last year. He couldn't. Who is it?"

KSI confirmed:

"Ah, JiDion!"

The group also recalled last year's incident that led to his absence. They said:

"Yeah, he lost his passport like the week before...yeah, he got evicted. They threw out all his stuff. I can't wait to see him play."

Currently, JiDion has not yet reacted to the confirmation. However, he maintains an active presence by regularly streaming on his YouTube channel, JiDionPremium, which boasts over 2.59 million subscribers at the time of writing.

Fans react to JiDion's inclusion

The Sidemen Charity Match is widely recognized as one of the most significant YouTube events of the year. Last year, it attracted an impressive audience of over 2.4 million concurrent viewers.

With the inclusion of new participants like JiDion, this year's event holds the promise of even greater popularity and viewership. Here are some of the relevant reactions to the news:

Hammad @hammadxix @joinsideplus @miniminter @Vikkstar123 @KSI @Tobjizzle if JiDion and Nik were playing in different teams they would have dared eachother to score an own goal @joinsideplus @miniminter @Vikkstar123 @KSI @Tobjizzle if JiDion and Nik were playing in different teams they would have dared eachother to score an own goal

In addition to JiDion, the upcoming charity event will showcase other popular personalities, including YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" and streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." To read more details about the match, click here.

