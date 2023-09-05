Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove announced to be returning as managers for Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove have been announced as the managers for the upcoming 2023 Sidemen Charity Match. The two will return to coaching and managing the Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars sides, as popular content creators and Streamers from around the world are slated to fly to London for the charity event.

As one of the most anticipated YouTube and content creator-related events of the year, the hype around the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is at an all-time high. With the match only a few days away, the organizers have confirmed that Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove will manage the two sides meeting at the London Stadium on September 9.

"English Guardiola is here!": Social media is hyped for the return of Sidemen Charity match managers Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove

Expand Tweet

As per the press release, popular football YouTuber and host of The United Stand FC, Mark Goldbridge, will reprise his role as the manager for the YouTube All-Stars. With last year's participants, such as IShowSpeed, also returning, fans are naturally excited to see how they fare this year.

Billy Wingrove, on the other hand, will look to extend his winning record with Sidemen FC. Last year, they won by a goal with eight versus YouTuber All-Stars's seven, making for an exciting match. Furthermore, the organizers have promised that this year's event will be even bigger than the last.

This is a tall task, considering the live 2022 Sidemen Charity Match crossed the 2.5 million concurrent viewership mark. Keeping their promise, the fifth iteration of the event will be hosted at a much larger football stadium than last year.

Fans were stoked to hear about Billy Wingrove and Mark Goldbridge being appointed managers this year, as the official X post was flooded with enthusiasm. Here are some pertinent reactions:

