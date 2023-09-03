"Now show your m*at": xQc trolls IShowSpeed for doubting his goalkeeping skills for the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match

After Darren "IShowSpeed" doubted xQc's abilities as a goalkeeper for the YouTube All-Star's team, the Twitch streamer decided to clap back. He brought up the YouTuber's recent flashing scandal to troll him. Fans of both creators are looking forward to September 9, the day of the Sidemen Charity Match featuring both players.

However, it seems some cracks are in the YouTube All-Star's lineup. Both members of this YT All-Star team, Felix "xQc" and Speed, are exchanging indirect insults on their respective streams.

The Canadian was announced to be part of the Sidemen Charity Match a couple of weeks ago, and a promotional video posted on social media confirms that he will be the goalkeeper in this Sidemen Charity Match. IShowSpeed did not appreciate that his fellow streamer, whom he'd met at the Streamy Awards, was going to be the keeper for his team.

After listening to Speed's comments, Felix made a joke on the viral hashtag "#ishowmeat" and said, before bursting out in laughter:

"Okay, that's all chat? Now show your m*at."

What exactly did IShowSpeed say about xQc that started this online banter

The Sidemen Charity event is perhaps 2023's most anticipated YouTuber and streamer-related event. Its 2022 version already wowed viewers, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch that match online, and this year's game is slated to be even bigger.

With a star-studded lineup, creators from across the globe will be flying to London this coming weekend, but not everyone seems happy. As it happens, shortly after the news of his participation in the Sidemen Charity Match was announced, IShowSpeed voiced his displeasure at how xQc was probably going to be his team's goalkeeper. This is what the YouTube streamer said:

"I promise you chat. You don't even wanna know who the YouTuber's goalkeeper is, bro. I promise you. Bro, I met him at... you don't even wanna know. I don't even know, y'all know? He's like a skinny pill. Oh, my god, bro!"

IShowSpeed even stated that if xQc was on his team, they would lose:

"I don't know if he's playing goalkeeper or not. I don't know if he's playing goalkeeper or not, but he's on my team, bro. I promise you, if he's actually playing f**king goalkeeper on my team, we're losing, bro. I'm sorry."

Viewer reactions

Here are a couple of reactions to Speed's comment about Felix from social media, where the clip has been gaining much ground.

Fan reactions to the clip (Image via xQc Clips)

Readers interested in a full list of all the big players slated to be playing in the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match can click here.