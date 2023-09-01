"We're losing" - IShowSpeed throws shade at xQc's goalkeeping abilities ahead of the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" didn't hold back while speaking about fellow streamer Felix "xQc" during his latest livestream, just days before their participation in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. For context, xQc is expected to assume the role of goalkeeper for the away team (YouTube All-Stars XI), a lineup that likely includes IShowSpeed as well.

Darren appeared to have reservations about the prospect of xQc starting for his team. It's fair to say that xQc isn't the most athletic and this event marks his first foray into football on such a grand stage. Darren's skepticism was evident as he remarked:

"We're losing."

"You don't even wanna know" - IShowSpeed unimpressed by the prospect of having xQc as his goalie

IShowSpeed's debut in the Sidemen Charity Match 2022 witnessed his team, the YouTube All-Stars XI, conceding a staggering eight goals during the match. This was partly due to some costly errors made by their goalkeeper at the time, Cal the Dragon (also a YouTuber).

This year, xQc is set to be the goalkeeper for the away team. Darren, however, was far from being impressed as he said:

"I promise you chat, you don't even wanna know who the YouTuber's (YouTube All-Star XI) goalkeeper is, bro. I promise you. Bro, I met him at (the Streamy Awards 2023), you don't even wanna know. I don't even know y'all know. He's like a skinny pill. Oh my god bro!"

He continued by saying that if the content creator played as the goalkeeper, they would lose:

"Like dude, I don't know if he's playing goalkeeper or not. I don't know if he's playing goalkeeper or not but (if) he's on my team, bro, I promise you, if he's actually playing f**king goalkeeper on my team, we're losing, bro. I'm sorry."

xQc won't be the only newcomer on IShowSpeed's team; he'll likely be joined by players like Kai Cenat, JiDion, and more.

Fans react to the clip

Fans have already reacted to the clip, with many of xQc's fans thinking that he may get tired within the first five minutes of the game. Here are some of the top reactions:

Fans react to the clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 will be livestreamed on the Sidemen's official YouTube channel on September 9. It will take place at the London Stadium, which is home to the Premier League team, West Ham United.