Sidemen members and fans have taken to their social media platforms to congratulate Simon "Miniminter" (YouTuber and Twitch streamer) after finally tying the knot with fellow streamer, musician, and long-time girlfriend Talia Mar. The joyous occasion took place on June 3, 2023. Among those present in the ceremony were the likes of JJ "KSI" and Twitch streamer Josh "Zerkaa."

KSI responded to Simon's Instagram post about his marriage with a comical and heartwarming reply. He said:

"RIP KSIMON. Love you both so much."

For those wondering what "KSIMON" is, it's basically a portmanteau of KSI and Simon. Long-time Sidemen fans will know that a romantic relationship between the two has been an ongoing joke for quite some time.

Here's what the community said about Miniminter's special day

After much consideration, Miniminter, the popular Twitch streamer with 1.9 million followers and a YouTuber with 10.2 million subscribers, has decided to commit to a life with his beloved long-term girlfriend, Talia Mar.

Having shared a journey since mid-2017, this milestone in their relationship prompted an outpouring of heartwarming responses from fellow content creators and fans alike.

The Instagram post shared by the newlywed couple has received an overwhelming response, accumulating more than 1.6 million likes and thousands of comments. Among the commenters are notable figures such as Vikram "Vikkstar123" from the Sidemen, Josh "Zerkaa," and Imane "Pokimane."

Here are a couple of screenshots showcasing the comments section:

Pokimane and Lachlan Power react to the married couple (Image via Instagram)

Also:

KSI and Vikkstar123's comments on the post (Image via Instagram)

Fellow creators shared snippets from their marriage too. Here are some of the notable ones:

Jesse Lannister 🦁 @ItsFangs



But for real though.. Talia you look gorgeous and I hope the best for y’all and many years of love and happiness



@miniminter @TaliaMar Last old school joke … congrats to my oldest son and new daughter in law!But for real though.. Talia you look gorgeous and I hope the best for y’all and many years of love and happiness Last old school joke … congrats to my oldest son and new daughter in law! But for real though.. Talia you look gorgeous and I hope the best for y’all and many years of love and happiness ❤️ @miniminter @TaliaMar https://t.co/UYi879Ghyh

What does the couple stream on Twitch?

In addition to being the third most subscribed member of the Sidemen, following KSI and Harry "W2S," Miniminter has established a significant following on Twitch. Known as a variety streamer, he frequently reacts to videos and other media. When it comes to gaming, his repertoire includes popular titles such as FIFA 23, Fall Guys, and, occasionally, Overwatch.

Talia Mar has successfully built a substantial following on Twitch, boasting over 746K followers at the time of writing. Unlike her husband, she primarily focuses on one game; Valorant.

Throughout her streaming career, she has collaborated with prominent figures in the gaming community, including Valkyrae and Pokimane, further enhancing her reach and influence.

For those who may not be aware, it is worth noting that Miniminter was not the only Sidemen member to be engaged before his own marriage.

Vikkstar123, another popular streamer and YouTuber within the group is also engaged to his fiancée. The couple is anticipated to tie the knot later this year, although the exact date has not been announced yet.

Poll : 0 votes