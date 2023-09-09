How to watch Sidemen Charity Match 2023 today: Livestream link, timing, and more

It's almost time for the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. It takes place later this morning, September 9, 2023. The event will pack the London Stadium, with 62,000 tickets having been sold out. Thankfully, anyone who wishes to watch the event can do so online. Many of the biggest names in content creation are coming together to battle with the famous UK YouTube group in a game of football.

From how and where to watch it to who is participating, we’ve got you covered. The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is an event fans of streamers like MrBeast and IShowSpeed won’t want to miss out on.

Where to watch the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Expand Tweet

Fans excited about the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 won’t have long to wait. The event will kick off on September 9, 2023, at 2:15 BST. However, for viewers who are confused, we’ll highlight the various times this will begin, depending on your part of the world.

Start time

BST: 2:15 pm

EST: 9:15 am

PST: 6:15 am

IST: 6:45 pm

CET: 3:15 pm

You can watch the livestream of the event in the above link or head to the group's official YouTube channel. Interested parties will find a link there as well where they can wait for the event to start and can set a notification so they don’t miss out. You can also find it on their official Kick stream.

As with all of the charity matches, it’s going to be streamed for free, and if last year’s numbers are any indicator, millions of fans will be tuning in. This year’s event, taking place at the London Stadium, will see the proceeds go to CALM, a suicide prevention charity, as well as the Teenage Cancer Trust and Rays of Sunshine.

Who is participating in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023?

The list of participants is a who’s who of major content creators and football fans. As is tradition with the Charity Match, there will be two sides: Sidemen and the YouTube All-Star teams. Each will have a manager and a full roster of players who will take to the field for charity.

Expand Tweet

Popular content creators participating include the likes of KSI, LazarBeam, and Vikkstar. Mr Beast was also confirmed to be returning to the event this year via social media. Below is a list of everyone participating in the event:

Sidemen FC

JJ "KSI"

Josh "Zerkaa"

Lannan "LazarBeam"

Ethan "Behzinga"

Callum "Callux"

Tobi "TBJZL"

Callum "Calfreezy"

Jimmy "MrBeast"

Vik "Vikkstar123"

Harry "Wrotoshaw"

Simon "Miniminter"

Tareq

Deji

Morgan "angryginge13"

Andrew "Randolph"

Jamie "JME"

Manager: Billy Wingrove (F2 Freestylers)

YouTube All-Stars

Felix "xQc"

Karl Jacobs

Amin "Chunkz"

Theo Baker

Jidon "JiDion"

Chris "ChrisMD"

Max Fosh

Darren "IShowSpeed"

Danny Aarons

Felipé "Yung Filly"

Niko Omilana

Sean "Jacksepticeye"

Duke Dennis

Kai Cenat

William "WillNE"

Hassan "AboFlah"

Eric "Airrack"

Manager: Mark Goldbridge (The United Stand)

Unfortunately, the starting lineup is not yet known. Fans won’t have to wait long, though, since the event will be starting in just a few hours. Everything is going to charity as well, so viewers are encouraged to donate to the causes listed above.

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is a huge event and will no doubt be watched by millions around the world. Last year’s event secured over 2M concurrent viewers, and it’s likely that this year will do the same, if not better.