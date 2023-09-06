"He must have some medical condition": xQc claiming he can't breathe properly during football practice leaves fans concerned

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" went live with a rare IRL stream, showcasing his preparation for the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match in 2023, where he'll be taking the role of a goalkeeper. This event marks his debut on any football pitch, and he felt it was crucial to get some practice in before the big day. However, during the stream, xQc appeared fatigued and could barely breathe.

The streamer is not the most athletic of individuals, and trying goalkeeping for the first time was quite a challenge for him. He was visibly struggling for breath, especially after practicing penalty kicks. Naturally, this left the streaming community concerned about his health. One r/LivestreamFail user said:

"He must have some medical condition, whether psychical or psychological. Even if you never work out, standing in net moving a few meters for each save shouldn’t cause this, and it’s not like he’s 400 pounds."

xQc struggles to breathe as he plays football on stream for the first time

The Canadian Twitch streamer gathered some of his friends and geared up for a couple of hours of football practice on the pitch in preparation for his upcoming involvement in the Sidemen Charity Event. He's slated to play as a goalkeeper for the away team, the YouTube All-Stars XI.

At the outset of the practice session, the streamer was observed passing the ball back and forth with a coach. However, just half an hour into the session, he found himself on his knees, struggling to catch his breath.

(Timestamp: 01:03:09)

About an hour into the video, the coach decided to put him in the goals and had him face some spot kicks. Although the shots were noticeably not very powerful, xQc was already exhausted. After a few kicks, he left his goal area and collapsed to the ground, stating:

"Can't f**king breathe properly."

Surprisingly, he picked himself up and went through the practice for another half an hour.

Here's what the community said

Seeing the streamer's attempt at goalkeeping sparked a lot of concerning reactions, particularly from the popular LSF community. Here are some of the notable ones:

Sidemen are set to return with their fifth edition of the Sidemen Charity Event, which is set to take place on September 9, 2023. The match will be live-streamed for free on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.