Who won the Sidemen Charity Match 2023? Miniminter, KSI, and Manny shine in thrilling encounter against YouTube All Stars

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 concluded with Sidemen FC securing an 8-5 victory against YouTube All-Stars XI. At this game's peak, the event drew an impressive audience of over 2.5 million concurrent viewers while also raising an incredible two million pounds for charity through the YT livestream. Similar to last year, 2023's event once again turned into a goal-scoring extravaganza, with a total of 13 goals scored in 90 minutes.

The excitement was further heightened by hat-tricks and missed penalties, making this game a thrilling spectacle for fans.

Who scored in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023?

The Sidemen have solidified their reputation as the Sidemen Charity Match champions by claiming victory in four out of five games played since 2016, concluding their most recent match with an impressive 8-5 win.

Interestingly, the score was evenly matched at halftime, standing at 2-2. Ethan "Behzinga" (9') and Simon "Miniminter" (45') had scored goals for Sidemen FC, the home team, while Chris "ChrisMD" (15') and Amin "Chunkz" (45+2') found the net for YouTube All-Stars XI.

The floodgates truly opened after halftime, as Sidemen FC wasted no time in finding the back of the net. They managed to score two goals within the first five minutes of this second half, with Manny scoring in the 48th minute and then again in the 50th.

This match's most viral moment occurred in the 55th minute when Darren "IShowSpeed" astonishingly missed a penalty against his compatriot and rival in goal, JJ "KSI." The YouTube All-Stars XI did, however, score a minute later when Max Fosh scored from outside the box.

This game's scoreline then extended to 6-3 as Tobi "TBJZL" found the net in the 60th minute. Then, Manny completed his hat-trick by scoring in the 62nd. KSI then conceded an own goal five minutes later to make it 6-4.

Sidemen member Harry "Wroetoshaw" scored from an outside-the-box shot to make it 7-4 in the 80th minute. The final two goals came in the 86th minute (Niko Omilana for the YouTube All-Stars XI) and 96th minute (Tareq's six-yard tap-in).

The complete video-on-demand (VOD) of this Sidemen Charity Match 2023 can be freely accessed on The Sidemen's official YouTube page. Additionally, fans can anticipate the release of a highlight video later today, on September 9.

All donations and proceeds from 2023's Sidemen Charity Match will support charitable organizations such as Rays of Sunshine for terminally ill children, Brightside for equal opportunities for children, CALM for mental health, and the Teenage Cancer Trust for patients aged 13-24.