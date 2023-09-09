"Ishowmiss" - Fans go wild as IShowSpeed misses a penalty against KSI in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" experienced a career-defining moment slip away from his grasp after he comically failed to convert a penalty kick into a goal against fellow content creator KSI during the recent Sidemen Charity Match 2023. The Ohio-born streamer kicked the ball incorrectly, as it rolled its way to JJ's feet for a comfortable save.

Naturally, fans went wild as both Darren and KSI have an ongoing online feud (though a harmless one). Moreover, both individuals have previously taunted each other. Reacting to Darren's howler of a penalty, one fan labeled him as:

"Ishowmiss."

KSI drops the "Siu' in front of IShowSpeed after latter's missed penalty

The Sidemen Charity Match delivered another viral moment when IShowSpeed hilariously mistook his shot, sending it rolling directly towards the Sidemen FC's keeper, KSI. This comedic blunder occurred when Darren stepped up to take a penalty, which was awarded after ChrisMD earned it for the YouTube All-Stars XI in this match's 53rd minute.

Despite IShowSpeed not being on the field when this penalty was awarded, Yung Filly — who was serving as his interim captain — made the decision to entrust him with the opportunity to score a goal. This special substitution was specifically arranged so he could register a memorable moment during the game.

Unfortunately for Darren, he had a mishap with the ball, leading to an easy save by KSI. Shortly thereafter, JJ approached him and celebrated with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siu." For those unaware, Darren happens to be a big fan of the Portuguese and had even promised to do that exact same celebration in case he scored.

To make matters even more unfortunate, just a few minutes later, around the 59th minute, IShowSpeed had an opportunity to put the ball in an empty net. However, his shot was cleared by a defender right in front of the goal, adding to the series of challenging moments during the match.

Here's what the fans said

IShowSpeed's miss has already gone viral within minutes on Twitter/X. Here are some of the notable responses to his missed penalty:

Last year, the American managed to score a goal, but it was later ruled offside. This year, he missed a penalty. However, as of this moment, the match is still ongoing, and there's always a chance that he might eventually have his moment to shine.