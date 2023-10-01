"I don't give a f**k anymore" - xQc responds to Adept leaking his private conversations, claims over 700 pictures were taken from his phone

After a three-day hiatus, Twitch content creator Felix "xQc" returned to his channel and addressed the recent controversy involving him and his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." For those unaware, on September 30, 2023, Adept made a series of social media updates, in which she seemingly accused xQc of allegedly paying a channel moderator in exchange for s*x.

In an Instagram Story, Adept wrote:

"Any streamers out there that are desperate enough to have s*x with their head moderators when they're lonely... don't talk about it with them over Discord. There's probably receipts out there. So cringe. So embarrassing."

She also shared a screenshot from Discord, which allegedly showcased a conversation between Felix and an unidentified individual. Adept added:

"Preaching about life 'choices' when you choose to pay your mod thousands to f**k you? You know what... you're right. You got me. I forgot... wrist, house... etc."

Earlier today (October 1, 2023), the French-Canadian personality shared his side of the story and disclosed that Adept had allegedly taken over 700 pictures from his phone.

Claiming he did not care about the situation anymore, xQc remarked:

"Okay, I don't give a f**k anymore. I'll say how it is. I need you to understand - 700! Okay? And now, a lot of things were said in the past, by other parties and s**t that. I'm sure, now these days, you can start piecing it together when things like, 'Oh yeah, I've got receipts. Yeah, I've got this. Yeah, I've got that.' Yeah, cool bro! Cool man, that is fantastic, of course!"

"It finally f**king clicked into my head" - xQc shares his side of the story after Adept leaks his private Discord conversation

During his recent Twitch broadcast, xQc stated that he had "shown" his private conversation logs which were saved in an album on his iPhone. He elaborated:

"There was a discussion and I said this last time. There was a discussion, I credit about something I would show the phone, the only 'Albums' page on iPhone. You know, where you see all the albums where there's like screenshots, pictures, whatever, right? I saw an album with a weird title. And, you know - in albums you can see super-imposed pictures, right? Like - one, two, three, four, things like two or three. I don't know."

The former Overwatch pro then revealed that some "super-imposed" images on his iPhone showcased his private Discord conversations and phone logs:

"You can see super-imposed pictures and it's all logs. It was like Discord logs and phone logs. Right? And it was like 720 or whatever the f**k. It was 700s. It was 700!"

Timestamp: 01:02:30

At this point, xQc claimed he didn't care, asserting that over 700 pictures were taken from his phone. He then said something "clicked" in his mind and explained:

"This week it finally f**king clicked into my head. Because it was posted in this clip (Twitch streamer points at YouTuber Henry Resilient's video). Holy f**k, did my brain click in! Just for my own sake, I ended up looking at logs, okay? I mean, the implications of what 700 could mean... yeah, it could mean insane!"

xQc went on to say that he was not afraid of anything that was mentioned in his private conversations:

"Like I always say - I don't commit myself in private, in a way I would be comfortable, if it wasn't exposed publicly. It's just a life philosophy. So, there isn't anything in there that I'd be like, 'Oh my god, GG!' That's just... it's just a way to live my life. Okay? So, there's no big 'Gotchas!' in there. I'm not scared of it. But, it's really f**king annoying that I know this exists."

xQc and Adept have been embroiled in a major controversy ever since the latter accused the Twitch streamer of "violating court orders." On June 1, 2023, Adept claimed she had been married to Felix for three years and displayed a "wedding ring" on the livestream.