"If that happens, what do I get?" - xQc says Adept wanted to be included in his will in case he died

Twitch star Felix "xQc" hosted a brief livestream on August 31, 2023, during which he interacted with American psychiatrist Alok Kanojia, popularly known as "Healthy Gamer_GG," or "Dr. K." During their conversation, Felix opened up about a time when he wasn't feeling well, which led to him writing a will. He then disclosed the conversation he had with his ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept," saying:

"Who I was with, I was kind of like, 'Yeah, I don't feel really good,' and whatever. And then, 'If I die, if I check out, I want, like, people to get stuff.' And that person was not on the will. And then, it was like, the moment where I'm really vulnerable and I'm at the lowest... like, 'I'm so scared, I'm writing a will down.' Hearing them just say like, 'Then, if that happens, what do I get?' So, I was like, 'Wow! S**t, that's tough.'

Dr. K was taken aback after hearing xQc's experience. The latter continued further, stating that this was the point when "things fell apart":

"You know, because it makes you feel like - even if you'd f**king check out, like, you would still be what you have. You know? And, I think that was, like, really impactful. That's when things kind of fell apart."

xQc discusses the "most hurtful" period in his life while interacting with Dr. K, aka, HealthyGamer_GG

The discussion began at the 44-minute mark of the livestream when Dr. K. observed that xQc was being "very, very careful" with what he said. He elaborated:

"I get that you are speaking vaguely and that's... it helps me a lot to understand, like, a detailed scenario, and at the same time, I'm like noticing that you are being very, very careful. So, I don't quite know what you're talking about. Which is okay. You don't need to share it. I mean, if you to, it would be helpful. But, I'm okay, like, respecting what I think is that boundary and just moving on to other stuff. I think the impact on you is more important than the details of what happened."

In response, the former Overwatch pro recalled a "key moment" in his life that hurt him the most and made him "realize" something:

"I've said in the past... one of the moments, I think, the key moments that really hurt me the most... like, kind of gave me that realization is that whether I was kind of right or wrong. Or whether I was being kind of paranoid or not."

Timestamp: 00:44:30

xQc then described a time when his health was not up to par, prompting him to write a will:

"I've said in the past, like, I didn't really feel good about, like, how I was feeling and my health overall. Nobody knows about any of it. I don't want people to speculate. I just didn't feel right. And then, I was writing my will with my mom, and whatever."

The conversation continued with xQc revealing that Adept had asked to be included in his will in the event that he passed away.

Fans react to xQc's conversation with Dr. K

