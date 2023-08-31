"This is straight from the police department" - YouTube investigator reveals xQc was allegedly accused of s*xual assault

On August 31, 2023, YouTube investigator and Twitch streamer Henry Resilient revealed some rather shocking pieces of information regarding Felix "xQc." Resilient reviewed an "Attorney General Letter," which stated that the French-Canadian content creator was accused of s*xual assault. An excerpt from it is as follows:

"The information submitted in Exhibit C relates to a s*xual assault. In Open Records Decision No. 393 (1983), your office concluded generally, only the information that either identifies or tends to identify a victim of s*xual assault or other s*x-related offense may be withheld under common-law privacy, however, because the identifying information was inextricably intertwined with other seasonal information, the governmental body was required to withhold the entire report."

Henry Resilient then read the follow-up paragraph, in which it was stated that the investigation had ended "in a result other than a conviction or deferred adjudication":

"The city also asserts the responsive information contained in Exhibit C (except basic information) is exempt from disclosure pursuant to Section 552.108 (a) (2) of the Government Code because it is information and internal records of a law enforcement agency related to a closed criminal investigation that ended in a result other than a conviction or deferred adjudication."

After going through the details, Henry Resilient remarked:

"Why is no one covering this? Why is no one speaking on this? Why is no one saying this? You've got the biggest streamer in the god d*mn world being accused or alleged, or whatever you f**king want to put, insinuate it, of SA!

He continued further, stating that the investigation was concluded without anyone being convicted or placed on probation:

"Look, this is straight from the police department, which the investigation closed. No conviction. No probation. And, it's just crickets out there."

"Can't he counter-sue for defamation?" - Fans react to Henry Resilient disclosing that xQc was allegedly accused of s*xual assault

Henry Resilient's discussion of legal documents in which xQc was allegedly accused quickly went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With over 147 community members responding, Redditor u/mmmaverick commented:

Redditor u/Smygle133 hoped to see xQc "get justice":

Meanwhile, another viewer wondered if the former Overwatch pro could counter-sue Adept for defamation. They wrote:

"Can't he counter-sue for defamation? This is f**king crazy."

During a livestream on August 14, 2023, xQc addressed the community and responded to allegations of physical abuse made against him. He asserted that he had never been physically abusive to anyone, including his friends or girlfriends. xQc added that making such allegations was "not funny."