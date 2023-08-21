"It was used in manipulative tactics" - xQc opens up about his McLaren 720S Spider amid his feud with Adept

Felix "xQc" hosted a three-hour broadcast on August 21, 2023, during which he shared his side of the story amid his feud with his ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept." As the conversation progressed, Felix brought up his McLaren 720S Spider. For context, the streamer's supercar has been a hot topic of discussion ever since Adept implied that it legally belonged to her.

In response to the accusations of "lies and manipulations" leveled against him, xQc stated that "some bird" informed him that he owns the car, as well as the papers and other titles. Continuing further, he claimed that his McLaren was never returned to him.

He added:

"It's almost like it was used in manipulative tactics and control tactics for not one month, not two - s**t, maybe for 18 (to) 20 months, perhaps. Wait a minute! It's almost like it was a point of conversation and a point of discussion that could possibly reel me back in to talk about! And was promised at all times, which didn't do anything. And, that f**king sucks."

xQc brings up his McLaren 720S Spider while responding to "manipulation" allegations levied against him

The discussion began at the five-minute mark of the recent livestream when xQc responded to the manipulation allegations. He brought up his McLaren 720S Spider and remarked:

"Hey, you want to know... here's the lies and manipulation. Oh, my god, guys! I'm the super mastermind manipulator, of course, dude! Hey, man. Here's a quick question, man. What happened with the car?"

Timestamp: 00:05:15

Felix then mentioned "some bird" telling him that he owned the supercar. He elaborated:

"Because, last time I checked some bird had told me in the past, multiple times, things like, 'You do own it. I'm dropping it off. The papers, the titles, everything.' And, where was it? This car never seemed to come back, to be honest."

Fans react to xQc's clip

Last month, on July 10, 2023, xQc explained why he had purchased the McLaren 720S Spider. According to him, he did not buy the car for bragging rights, and he only wanted to treat it as a trophy. He went on to say that no one in his circle thought purchasing the vehicle was a "weird" idea.