Who is WhistlinDiesel? YouTuber goes viral after destroying $400,000 Ferrari while off-roading through cornfield

Cody Detwiler, popularly known as "WhistlinDiesel" has gone viral after destroying a Ferrari F8 supercar worth $400,000. WhistlinDiesel is a 25-year-old content creator from Indiana, United States, and is best known for producing automotive videos. He began his YouTube career in January 2015 and has since amassed over 5.92 million subscribers.

WhistlinDiesel made headlines on August 19, 2023, when he drove his Ferrari F8 through a cornfield, causing it to burst into flames. Additionally, a rental vehicle had also been destroyed.

In the video description, the YouTuber claimed that the destruction of his Italian supercar was a "complete accident." He wrote:

"I regret to inform everyone that my $400,000 Ferrari F8 and rental minivan with only 5,000 miles on it has recently burned down to a pile of ash. This was a complete accident, and I originally intended on filming so many more things with the car, but this was a great lesson to do even more crazy things before your car catches on fire. Tis But A Scratch! We will be back Ferrari..."

"We f**ked up" - WhistlinDiesel responds after his Ferrari F8 ends in flames

Cody was driving through a cornfield in a Ferrari F8 when a crew member alerted him, exclaiming that the car had caught fire. After coming to a halt, the right rear brake lit up along with all the dry grass stuck on it.

To mitigate the damage, everyone started pouring water on the engulfed vehicle, with one even pouring a can of Red Bull on top of the engine. After the Ferrari F8 and a rental car were completely destroyed, WhistlinDiesel said:

"Yeah, guys. We f**ked up. We f**ked up. Is there anything in the car (rental) that's valuable?"

After the firefighters arrived and put out the fire, Cody wondered if the supercar was insured. He also addressed those who claimed the video was "scripted," saying:

"All the people in the comments are going to be like, 'Oh, he was, like, this was staged or something.' Dude, I don't even know where we're at right now. Guess we'll... just buy another one. Do I even have insurance on this car? I think if I do, it's like the most minimal, like, 'We'll pay for other people's damage.' I don't have full coverage on anything. They won't give it to me. They're like, 'He's going to cause an accident. Burn a car down.'"

Fan reactions

WhistlinDiesel shenanigans have gone viral on Twitter, with numerous netizens weighing in. Here are some pertinent fan reactions:

This is not the first time WhistlinDiesel has featured his Ferrari F8 in a video. On February 20, 2023, he sealed the supercar in a bubble-like plastic enclosure. To test its rigidity, Cody and his team flung a variety of objects, including a metal step ladder, hammers, tires, and wrenches. Fortunately, the Ferrari was not damaged in any way at the time.