Viewer sets Twitch streamer's Jaguar F-Type on fire after driving 700 miles to her house

On June 14, 2023, Twitch streamer Kylee "justfoxii" revealed that a viewer recently came to her house and set her Jaguar F-Type on fire. She posted a few photos of the harrowing incident on Twitter, showcasing the incinerated sports car. The content creator also took to YouTube to explain what happened, claiming that the viewer drove 700 miles to commit the arson.

"For somebody to take that from me is very hurtful" - Twitch streamer justfoxii provides details about her sports car getting lit on fire by a viewer

Justfoxii provided details about the terrifying situation in a YouTube video titled, a twitch viewer set my car on fire... | story time. She explained that she hadn't been able to stream or be active on the internet recently because she had been dealing with stalkers.

The Twitch streamer then revealed that she received a call from her crying mother at 2 a.m. during her vacation:

"This happened two weeks ago when I was on vacation. I was asleep. It was around two in the morning and my mom called me, and woke me up. She was crying and I knew something really bad had happened. And, she said, 'Someone caught your car on fire. I'm so sorry. I have to go. The police are here.' And, she was in the house while all this was happening."

Justfoxii stated that she was unsure what to do in the situation because she was far away from home and ended up looking at the security footage on her phone. She revealed what she discovered, saying:

"I saw my car in flames. That's the first thing I saw. I just couldn't believe that I was watching my car... that I worked so hard for... just burn. And, for somebody to take that from me... is very hurtful. And, I will never be able to understand that. Thankfully, the cameras caught the guy doing it and I went back to watch that."

Justfoxii then disclosed that the viewer drove 700 miles to commit the arson:

"I also forgot to mention that (he) traveled around 700 miles to come and do this to me, which makes it so much worse, in my opinion. I watched him put a brick on my car, on the hood, and some pot... and he lit something sticking out of it. And walked away casually, like, they didn't do anything. The next clip after that was the front end of my car engulfed in flames."

The streamer went on to say that the fire had spread to the fence, burning the side of her house, where her mother and animals had been:

"The firefighters came very quickly and I'm very thankful for that, because the fire spread to the fence and burnt the side of my house as well, in which my mom and animals were inside of. We're all traumatized... in ways that I would never be able to describe. But, I'm just glad everybody is safe and that's the most important thing to me."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's revelation

The news of Justfoxii's sports car being lit ablaze by a viewer went viral on Twitter, with numerous community members weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

Justfoxii is a partnered Twitch streamer who has been broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform since December 2016. She is primarily a Fortnite content creator and boasts 592,855 followers on her channel.

