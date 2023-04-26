"It was on TV news" - Jinnytty reveals her stalker has been caught and institutionalized

On April 26, 2023, popular IRL Twitch streamer Jinnytty shared an update on her stalker situation and revealed that the individual had been apprehended by police. She added that the man had been institutionalized in a mental hospital.

Jinnytty said that the situation had gained so much attention that it even made the news:

"He went to hospital, it was on TV news. Umm... he got institutionalized. I think he had, like, a little bit of a mental problem. Yeah, that's what news and police officers said."

"He's going to get all the help he needs" - Jinnytty gives an update on the stalker situation

On the fourth day of her ongoing WADDELTHON broadcast, fans asked Jinnytty to share an update on her recent stalker incident. The South Korean personality revealed that the man became aggressive during the police investigation:

"'Any updates on the stalker?' Oh, yes! There was a news. So apparently... he has some, like... police said... you know, he got aggressive when police officers were investigating him. But yeah, he went to hospital."

The IRL content creator added that the individual would receive the necessary help after being institutionalized:

"So yeah, he is going to get all the help he needs in the hospital."

A few moments later, Twitch chatters claimed to have seen the stalker seemingly talking to himself. Jinnytty then recalled seeing something behind the person's back and speculated that it could have possibly been a weapon:

"'He was talking to himself.' Really? Another thing that I didn't mention, that was scaring me when I was walking, was not just his outfit. But also, I don't know if you guys noticed, but behind the back of his clothes, like, he had something, like... kind of like, coming out of his back. As in like, it looked like he had some, like; it could've been anything! It could've been a weapon."

Jinnytty was certain it wasn't a backpack because something protruded from one side of the stalker's jacket:

"It's not a backpack. It wasn't even, to be a backpack! It was only one side. Something, you know, bulging out. I saw... yeah. It was something coming out. I mean, not a tail! No, it didn't look like a... yeah, I don't know what it was. But something was definitely, like, sticking out of his, you know, jacket."

Fans react to the streamer's update

The streamer's update drew quite a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

For those unaware, Jinnytty went viral on April 25, 2023, after she encountered a man wearing a hoodie who had been following her for several hours. As a result of the incident, police officers arrived on the scene and assisted her.

