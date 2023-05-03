“I start screaming and crying” - Alinity reveals how her Aston Martin got into an accident

Natalia "Alinity," the Twitch streamer, recently revealed that her brand-new Aston Martin, worth a whopping $160K, was involved in an unfortunate accident. The incident occurred when she was at her new residence and heard car sirens blaring outside. Upon investigating, she discovered that a Mercedes had collided with her luxury vehicle.

She further explained that the Mercedes had lost one of its tires, which then collided with her Aston Martin, causing damage to her prized possession. Expressing her emotions, she said:

"I start screaming and crying."

Alinity's new Aston Martin ends up in a road crash, streamer recounts the unfortunate story

With over 1.5 million followers on her page, Alinity has substantial following and financial resources. However, the Twitch star recently found herself in an unfortunate situation when her newly acquired Aston Martin was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Recounting the incident, the Twitch streamer said:

"I hear (makes siren noise), and a bunch of people screaming outside and I run outside and as I run outside, on to the street, everybody is out there looking at something. And then I see a car, in the middle of the road. A Mercedes."

(Timestamp: 00:09:38)

She continued:

"And I look at the Mercedes, and the tire on the Mercedes has come off the Mercedes and then I turn and I look at my Aston Martin, as I see that my Aston Martin has just been hit by the Mercedes and I don't know what to do."

Interestingly, Alinity mentioned that the Mercedes that collided with her car had no visible damage except for the unscrewed tires. Regarding her car, the streamer revealed that the collision resulted in damaged rims and scraped paint.

She also said that despite her Aston Martin being legally parked, authorities could not take any action against the owner of the Mercedes involved in the collision.

Here's what the internet said

The clip made its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered a lot of curious comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

The combination of streamers and cars can lead to intriguing tales. Earlier this year, popular streamer Ludwig shared his unfortunate experience of having his 1997 Subaru Sambar van stolen from his garage in LA. To learn more about his story, click here.

Poll : 0 votes